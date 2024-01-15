This evaporated milk pancake will delight your taste buds

evaporated milk It has a very special taste, which is why it is often used as a filler ingredient desserts And other preparations. However, it can also be the star element Recipeslike in this Evaporated Milk Pancakes It has a very special touch and will captivate your taste buds Taste and texture, Here we teach you how to prepare it.

key to get Dense, moist and delicious pancakes This is how we incorporate each component. For example, we have to beat butter with Sugar Until you get a very spongy and yellow paste. a lot needs to be introduced Air To get a fluffy cake in this mixture, so we recommend that you do this step with a hand blender To avoid heavy work.

related news

Similarly, eggs They should be included in a special way. you have to do it little by little One by oneThat is, you will not be able to add another egg until the previous egg is thoroughly incorporated. Mass, refering to Flour And this evaporated milkYou need to include these two elements in Mass, adding small amounts of each at a time. In this way, we will avoid expelling the air added to the pancake dough.