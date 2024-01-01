This film made millions of people cry, series is coming soon

After the film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, Netflix has adapted the novel “One Day” by David Nicholls, but this time into a series. The platform revealed the trailer.

Netflix introduces a cult romantic drama

Netflix It has a tendency to surprise its customers by making unexpected announcements on a regular basis. The platform can unveil an ambitious project overnight. This is somewhat similar to what happened recently with the release of the online trailer of the mini-series. one dayAdapted from the best-seller by David Nicholls, published in 2011. A novel best known for its first adaptation into film by Lon Scherfig. Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess In lead roles.

In the movie, we followed The complicated friendship between Emma and Dexter, The specialty of the work is that it is one day from each year of his life that is shown to us. It all started in Edinburgh on 15 July 1988, this was the date of their meeting and their “almost” first night together. Then they decide to stay friends and we watch their growth over a period of 20 years,

One Day ©Focus Features

Then there is the day associated with friendship, love but also with regrets and missed meetings. Because the story of Emma and Dexter is far from happy. Between their unhappy marriages and the various trials of life that they will experience, as well as their succession of reunions and separations. The result is a heart-wrenching romantic drama that has become popular over time.

A dreamy trailer of the One Day series

So Netflix decided to adapt the work of David Nicholls. Trailer starts On this sentence: “How can, in the span of a few years, a complete stranger become the most important person in your life?”. Which sums up Emma and Dexter’s relationship very well.

with song in background Dreams Cranberry, the promotional video is somewhat enjoyable and everything is going well between the two heroes in each of their meetings. An interesting musical choice because as fans of Wong Kar-wai’s cinema, we naturally connect with Chungking Express, a perfect example of a romantic comedy about missed encounters. The rest of the trailer clearly shows this their feelings will be very strong But they will spend their time pushing each other away.

One Day ©Netflix

mini series one day Was directed by Molly Manners and stars Emma and Dexter Ambika Maude and Leo Woodall, Finally, the good news is, you won’t have to wait too long to know the results as the show will be put online on Netflix. 8 February,