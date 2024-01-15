This film with Jessica Chastain, which was never released in theaters, is being broadcast on TV this evening

On Tuesday February 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm, Canal+ broadcasts a film that has never been released in cinemas, and whose female lead is none other than the talented Jessica Chastain.
If you’re a fan of Jessica Chastain, you’ve probably already seen 355Action film of which she was also the producer, thriller killings without prescription On Netflix, Twist miss sloane Or Through the eyes of Tammy FayeFor which she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2022. And if you’ve followed him for long enough, you’ve definitely admired him too. color of emotions With Bryce Dallas Howard and Emma Stone, tree of Life Gasp, by Terrence Malick zero Dark Thirtywithout forgetting the shine interstellar By Christopher Nolan. But perhaps you have not yet seen the film that Canal+ is broadcasting this Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm, and which has never been released in theaters.
Jessica Chastain in relationship with Ralph Fiennes in a hair-raising drama
The feature film, which will be released directly on the platform in April 2023, is entitled forgiven, She plays the wife of Ralph Fiennes, whom movie fans know well because he played the terrifying Voldemort in the film saga. harry potter, The duo play a British tourist couple named David and Jo Henninger, whose lives are turned upside down after a car accident leads them to a party being held at a luxurious villa in the middle of the desert. Those who had fled the grayness of their miserable London lives to recharge their batteries under the hot Moroccan sun find themselves at the center of a tragedy with a much more terrifying magnitude.
Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes are surrounded by greatness
If Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes apparently play the lead roles forgiven, they are surrounded by artists as talented as they are cosmopolitan. In fact, alongside him, we get British Matt Smith, whom fans of the TV series necessarily know because he played the late Prince Philip in the first two seasons. CrownAlso Daemon Targaryen dragon house, Supporting roles also include American Caleb Landry Jones, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival sensation and hero dogman By Luc Besson, Quebecer Marie-Josée Croze and Frenchman Said Taghmaoui, who navigate brilliantly between French and foreign films as they unfold. Hatred By Mathieu Kassovitz.
