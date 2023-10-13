This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Ferrari: fantastic!

The Portuguese star showed off the newest member of his exclusive car collection.



Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his passion and love for cars, which is why throughout his professional career he has always been known to own exclusive and luxurious cars. Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his passion and love for cars, which is why throughout his professional career he has always been known to own exclusive and luxurious cars. Recently, the Portuguese announced a new car through his social networks, receiving thousands of comments from the player’s followers.

In early 2024, Cristiano bought a blue Ferrari Purosangre, which according to The Sun newspaper will cost more than $500,000, which would be about two billion in Colombian pesos.

Similarly, the portal detailed that “Portugal’s captain smiled proudly next to the magnificent engine, wearing a Gucci tracksuit worth more than two thousand dollars.”

This car joins the long list of vehicles from various brands like Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce, Ranger Rover.

Currently, Cristiano is on vacation and is expected to start Al Nassr preseason in the coming days with the aim of playing some friendly matches for the official season to start in the month of February.

