This is how they reach the Copa Libertadores 2024

Millonarios was in Group E of the 2024 Copa Libertadores. After the draw carried out by CONMEBOL in Paraguay this Monday, March 18, the ambassadors learned of their fate and that of their rivals, and they know that the path to the round of 16 will not be easy. Thus, from now on, coach Alberto Gamero will analyze the teams he will face in the group stage; While blue fans make their predictions and hope to advance to the cup stage.

How do Millonarios’ rivals reach the Libertadores?



flamengo (brazil)

‘Mengao’ is Brazil’s most popular team and one of the most invested teams in each transfer season. It is directed by World Cup coach Tite, and has high-ranking players on its roster, such as Uruguay’s Nicolás de la Cruz or Giorgio de Arrascaeta; Argentinian goalkeeper Agustin Rossi, Chile’s Eric Pulgar, or Brazilians Pedro, Everton or Gerson.

Before their debut in the Copa Libertadores, which will take place in El Campín, Flamengo will play the first match of the Taça Guanabara final in the Carioca Championship against Nova Iguaçu.

Bolivar (Bolivia)

The first thing that comes to mind when talking about the Bolivian team is the 3,640 meter high La Paz. However, Bolivar has strength in its roster, led by Flábio Robato (he was Ruben Israel’s technical assistant at Millonarios). It also leads the Bolivian league with 13 points in 6 games.

He reached the quarterfinals in the Libertadores 2023, so he has recent experience at international level.

Palestinian (Chile)

A priori, the weakest opponent in Zone E is Chile’s Palestino, which played last year’s Copa Sudamericana without passing the group stage. They qualified for the Libertadores after finishing fourth in the Chilean championship with 49 points, eight points behind champions Huachipato.

However, they have just pulled off a surprise elimination by eliminating National Club of Paraguay in Stage 3.

Millonarios have not played an official match with Flamengo or Palestino. They faced Bolivar in the round of 16 of the 1989 Libertadores, with the Bolivians winning 1–0 in La Paz, and the Colombians winning 3–2 in El Campín, where the Ambassadors won the tiebreaker from the penalty spot. Qualified after. ,

Millionaires’ involvement in Copa Libertadores

Date 1: Millonarios vs Flamengo (Brazil) | week of april 3

Date 2: Bolivar (Bolivia) vs Millionaire | week of april 10th

Date 3: Palestinians (Chile) vs Millionaires | week of april 24

Date 4: Millionaire vs Bolivar (Bolivia) | week of may 8

Date 5: Millionaires vs Palestinians (Chile) | week of may 15

Date 6: Flamengo (Brazil) vs Millonarios | week of may 29