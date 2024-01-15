This is one of the most beautiful games on PS5 and PS4 and it is 60% off in the PlayStation Store

Kena: Bridge of Spirits can be yours by paying much less than usual thanks to a new offer from the PlayStation Store

We informed you about this a few hours ago playstation store A new bidding period had started, required selection, which includes interesting offers like one of the great games of 2023 at 40% off. On the other hand, promotion of next level experiences, where this magical saga unfolds in full with 60% for PS5 and PS4. And today we launch ourselves to recommend you One of the most beautiful games ever to come on Sony console,

we are talking about something Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the proposal from Ember Lab, which surprised from its first steps thanks to its spectacular artistic section similar to Pixar films. If you haven’t had a chance to play it yet, you can currently get it for the lowest price possible through the PlayStation Store offer only 15.99 euroswhich means a 60% off Compared to its original price. This way you will get Save a total of 24 euros If you buy it before the next 28 MarchAt which point the current promotion will end.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS5/PS4 for €15.99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the most beautiful game in the PlayStation catalog at an impressive price

Kena: Bridge of Spirits impressed everyone with tremendous graphic quality from the moment of its presentation And it was compared to some of Pixar’s works, big words. Regarding its gameplay, it is A magical game that allows you to travel in a world full of options and collect friendly Rots, creatures who aid the hero in his quest to save the land on which he lives, which is being corrupted by powerful dark magic.

Therefore, do not miss this great opportunity to add a new video game to your PS5 and PS4 catalog thanks to the offers currently available in the PlayStation Store. Kena: Bridge of Spirits will remain at this price until March 28, at which time the promotion will end.