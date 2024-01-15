This is the first Mercedes-Benz luxury megatower to be built in Miami

The Miami real estate market is experiencing a new milestone with the announcement of the construction of a luxury residential tower by Mercedes-Benz. (Youtube/JDS Development)

He miami real estate market Will soon host the first residential tower mercedes benz In usacalled Mercedes-Benz LocationsLocated in the symbolic neighborhood of brickell, Magnificent Tower, a product of collaboration between mercedes benz And JDS Development Group, based on the brand’s previous projects, stands out for its innovative designs and incorporation of sustainable technologies. Dubai,

construction of this tower 67 floor reflects Increasing interest from luxury car brands in entering Miami real estate sectorAn event that already includes projects such as Porsche Miami Design Tower And this aston martin residence, According to real estate firm JDS Development, Mercedes-Benz Places will offer 791 residences, approximately 200 hotel rooms and approximately 23,225.75 square meters (250,000 sq ft) of office space. This project seeks to integrate Distinctive Brand FeaturesSuch as within your residential structure, color schemes and electric car charging stations Miami Herald.

Mercedes-Benz Places, a pioneering project in Miami, proposes more than 23,000 square meters of modern office space adapted to future needs. (Instagram/@MercedesBenz)

When it comes to design, Mercedes-Benz hired field operationKnown for his work in highline and New York drawing Of miamiMake sure that Mercedes-Benz Locations Contains the largest green area in the neighborhood of brickell, This structure attempts to capture Mercedes-Benz’s “sensual purity” design philosophy., characterized by fluid lines and a predominance of silver tones. This approach not only aims to Provide a high quality life experience But at the same time, which is linked with sustainable and innovation principles according to the information Hypebeast.

reside in Mercedes-Benz Locations Price will start from Rs. 550,000 US dollars for studies, reaching USD 4 million for a three-bedroom apartment. Although details regarding the penthouses and their prices have not yet been released, the range of properties available points towards Meet different needs and preferences, It said the tower would also include 200,000 square feet (18,580.6 square metres) of office space, health and wellness facilities and other amenities such as a 174-room hotel. TheNextMiami.

Introducing a new dimension of luxury, the Mercedes-Benz Residential Tower integrates electric vehicle charging stations and brand-exclusive color schemes. (Instagram/@MercedesBenz)

Shop Architects And field operation Lead the architectural and landscape design of the project, supporting the vision of mercedes benz To create an urban oasis that combines sophistication, convenience and sustainability. This development is positioned as one of the most ambitious projects Floridais distinctive not only for its residences but also for its services and hospitality venues, according to Robberreport.

According to mercedes benz, with a scheduled ending 2028, Mercedes-Benz Locations Its goal is not just to be an architectural landmark miamiBut Set a new standard in luxury accommodation and sustainability, The project highlights the potential of collaboration between luxury car brands and the real estate sector to innovate the design and functionality of urban spaces.

The Mercedes-Benz Places Tower in Miami is scheduled to be completed in 2028, promising to become an iconic new landmark on the Miami skyline. (Instagram/@MercedesBenz)

The innovative design of Mercedes-Benz Places includes extensive green spaces, designed by Field Operations, offering the largest green space in the Brickell neighborhood. (Instagram/@MercedesBenz)