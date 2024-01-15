This tablet from Samsung is high-end and one of the best, and now it is discounted by 200 euros

The tablet in question is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and now its price has been significantly reduced on MediaMarkt

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the best tablets on the market, and it’s now on sale

The tablet market, like most tech products, is a market with many options, but we can always find options that stand above the rest. One of them is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet, which is our best tablet of 2023 and which can usually be found here. Recommended price of 1,759 euros, at least for the model we are talking about in this post, both on its official website and in other stores, such as MediaMarkt and PcComponentes. Now, you can get it at a discounted price in the above two stores.

To be precise, this premium tablet of the Korean firm, whose model WiFi, 1 TB storage and 16 GB RAM, Is there now It is discounted in its official store and MediaMarkt, On the Samsung website, this device can now be found at a price of approximately 1,583 euros, while on MediaMarkt we find 11% off and 200 euros reduction, So, now you can get this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a price of 1,559 euros on MediaMarkt, where it is FREE & FAST SHIPPING,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet has a discount of 200 euros at MediaMarkt

As you can see, the price of this tablet is still very high, but we are talking about one of the best, if not the best, that can be found in the current market. Likewise, if what you’re looking for is something more than ideal A portable and comfortable device to be able to work and other more demanding tasks, Its performance is fantastic, and no wonder, because it has Second generation Snapdragon 8 processorwhich is 8 cores operating at 3.35 Hz, On the other hand, as we have already said, this model has 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storageWhich makes it a scam product.

Definitely, This Samsung tablet is the ideal tool for designersBecause it has all the features and features that a designer wants in his main work tool. It has almost no borders on the screenSince it has only a few millimeters, and this allows us to enjoy this screen almost to its fullest, that is 14.6 inches, The construction of this device is metallic, so we will have a very good feeling of strength when wearing it. About its photographic system we can say that it has dual rear camera, Its main lens has 13 MP and secondary lens has 8 MP, Meanwhile, yours Front camera is 12 MP,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Having said all this, all that remains is to remember that you can now get This fantastic Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet at the price of 1,559 euros on MediaMarktThanks for the discount that we told you about in this post.

