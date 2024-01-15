“Three years against the kings of the Champions League”

2024-03-15



pep guardiolatechnician Manchester CityAssured that “it is already a tradition” that they have to face The “King” of the Champions League.After the draw for the quarter-finals they have been paired with real Madrid,

real Madrid And Manchester City They will face each other for the third consecutive season Champions League, The ‘Sky Blues’ eliminated the Whites last season en route to their first title in the top continental competition. “It seems like it has become a tradition now. Kept playing against the kings of the competition for three consecutive years. I hope we can arrive in good time because there are still several weeks left until the first game in Madrid,” Guardiola said in a press conference this Friday.

On the benefits of playing the second leg in Etihad Stadium, guardiola He explained that the draw cannot be controlled and when people say whether the draw was easy or not, it is because “They underestimate the opponent.”, “This year it is our turn at home, it was our turn two years ago. it is what it is. “We will need two good games,” he said.

