Perrie Edwards officially announces debut solo single ‘Forget About Us’

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is officially in her solo chapter after announcing brand new single ‘Forget About Us’.

Perrie Edwards’ solo career, in which she goes by just her first name, has recently taken off when she finally announced her debut single ‘Forget About Us’, which fans can now pre-save.

This comes just days after a launch party for her new music, where a lucky group of fans and music industry insiders got to hear what Perry has been working on for the past two years.

The single’s artwork sees a sun-kissed Perry walking towards the camera with thick gold rings and heavy earrings as she soaks up the summer vibes – is this a hint at the album’s theme?

He wrote in the caption, “This is the truth of it…” Wow, this is happening!! My first solo single Forget About Us is coming out, available for pre-save now.

Former bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were among the first to reply to their friend to show their support with teary-eyed emojis and hearts.

Leigh-Anne also launched her solo career last summer with songs like ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love’, while Jade is believed to be still pursuing her solo career.

Little Mix disbanded in 2022, six months after announcing that they were going on hiatus and 18 months after Jesy Nelson left the group to pursue her own music career. Since then, Jessie released two singles, ‘Boys’ featuring Nicki Minaj and ‘Bad Thing’.

When Perry hosted a private listening party for fans in London in February, she apparently shared three new tracks, making us think an album won’t be far after the release of her first single.

Perry recently signed with Columbia Records, which also features Harry Styles and Beyoncé on its roster. She told fans before announcing her single that she’s ‘desperate’ to release new music and from the snippets she’s been sharing on TikTok and Instagram, it looks like her album is almost complete.

When she announced perieofficial.com the pop star shared a video montage of her in the studio while making the album, with a track on top that sounded like her own vocals, but played backwards .

Perrie Edwards confirms Columbia is her record label





Fans also think she’s already shot her first music video after she uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself and her team, with Perry wearing a large feathered coat, lace tights and high heels. Was sitting together in the center.

“Excuse me Miss Edwards what is it?” one fan commented, while another said: “Is that what I think?”

Auras, the name of Perry’s fans, are now patiently waiting for more news on Perry’s solo music, especially its release date.

