Tips to adopt a healthy lifestyle

By Magazineeyn.com Improving the quality of life should always be one of our objectives, not just at the beginning of the year but always. By setting goals like a balanced diet and exercise routine, we move closer to overall well-being.

How to solve the growing worker mental health crisis

According to Google data, between December 24, 2022 and January 20, 2023, more than 2.6 million searches were recorded for the word “diet” and almost 700,000 searches for the word “gym”. This reflects the increasing interest of people in improving their lifestyle every time a new year starts. “Food is key in improving quality of life. Therefore, it is important to choose healthy foods on a daily basis,” says Adilda Castroverde, manager of nutrition, health and wellness at Nestlé Central America.

How to be healthy in five steps

Five recommendations that will help you live a healthy lifestyle: 1. Conscious Nutrition: Start your path towards a healthy life by choosing fresh and natural foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Prioritize fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Enjoy your food without distractions, focusing on taste and texture.

Five ways the workplace can better serve young people