TJ Maxx: 5 secrets to shopping and saving lots of dollars

tj max This is one of my favorite shops there usa For their affordable prices and the huge variety of items they offer; during the Christmas holidays and end of the year It was one of the most visited places and now it is coming to a close Valentine’s Day You should consider these 5 things you didn’t know about this place.

Although it competes with others such as Ross Dress and Burlington, TJ Maxx for less There are also certain days when people can avail more of the offer; If you are going to visit this store, please consider the following information.

1. The best season to shop at TJ Maxx

At the end of July, August and January This is when you can find yellow labeled items and clothing. In the rest of the year you can find something, but these are the months in which you can get everything very cheap. Consider that from mid-October to the end of December, you will have 90 days to exchange items you didn’t like or want to return.

2. When is the best time to buy?

According to expert buyers, Monday through Friday you should go shopping at TJ Maxx, because at night they stock the store and give discounts on the items kept on the counter. Additionally, this occurs when many people are studying or working. The worst days for you may be weekends, firstly because there are a lot of people there, secondly because what is sold is left over from the week.

3. What do the label colors mean?

white label These are the ones whose price is normal, without any discount. if you find someone Red It means there is a discount on that product, but if you get a product yellow Label Since it’s on sale you shouldn’t miss it.

purple label This means that they are articles of route (high-end designer) and blue Label Which are goods with coordinated prices.

4. Another way to save: buy online

Although one of the attractions of these types of stores is visiting them and discovering “treasures”, there is a way to get discounts. Purchase through their website, Plus, they also give you a free shipping coupon when you subscribe.

5. Rebate on loss

A product or garment You may find it helpful to request a rebate if there is some damage, making it clear that you are aware that there is a defect in what you are purchasing. Some have the word “” on the labelirregular“. You can have a 10 percent discounted product for free.