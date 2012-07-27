Tonight on Netflix: Sandra Bullock got an Oscar for this movie but almost no one saw it! – Cinema News

In 2010, Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in a film that was never released in French theaters and was seen by few French audiences. Good news: It’s available on Netflix!

It is a rare fact to be underlined: the film which crowned a major Hollywood actress was never released in French cinemas. The film is The Blind Side, for which Sandra Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar in 2010. Good news: You can find it on Netflix!

In the Blind Side, based on the novel The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game Written by Michael Lewis in 2006, Sandra Bullock, one of the 12 highest-paid stars in history, plays Leigh Anne Tuohy, a wealthy woman who adopts Michael Oher, a young black American of modest origins, who Especially talented in football American. Thanks to the love of his adoptive family and his talent for sports, the boy will find his way…

“I loved this story but I didn’t know how to play my character.”Sandra Bullock announced at the Guardian’s microphone, “After eight months, the director john lee hancock Told me I needed to meet the real Leigh Anne Tuohy so she could explain everything to me. I went to see him and was really amazed by his energy. I stopped thinking like an actress looking at a role and eventually I let myself get swept up in the story.”

For the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy, which was originally to be played by Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress. The one who competed at the prestigious ceremony for the first time in her career can be proud of “defeating” the greats Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren. Note that the same year, Bullock won the Most Beautiful division at the Razzie Awards for her performance in All About Steve.

Released straight to VOD in France and therefore went under the radar, The Blind Side still grossed approximately $310 million worldwide. What if you could find this little-known Oscar-winning film on Netflix?

