Toyota recalls 381,000 Tacoma trucks due to the risk of parts becoming detached in the rear axle. Mexico News | mexico news

The recall involves certain truck models for the years 2022 and 2023. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File.

Detroit – Toyota is recalling approximately 381,000 mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks in the United States because a part can be separated from the rear axleThe risk of accident is increasing.

The recall covers certain truck models from years 2022 and 2023,

Toyota said in a statement Tuesday that welding residue left on the ends of the axles could cause some nuts becomes loose over time and eventually falls off, This may cause the part to separate from the axle, which will affect brake stability and performance.

Toyota did not specify whether there have been some accident Or injury caused by this problem.

they demand review

The dealer will inspect the rear axle and they will tighten the nuts Retention at no cost to owners.

You may be interested in: Why is Toyota asking owners of some cars in the US to stop driving and get repairs?

any damaged components will be repaired or replaced, The company will notify customers by mail in late April.