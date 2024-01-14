Two new superstores coming to Nuevo Laredo; which are?

For 2024, arrival of two new branches of Aurera Winery in Nuevo LaredoThe number will increase to 24 Supermarket Or bigger stores in the city, which will also create more employment.

“In terms of this year, 2024, it will be strengthened with the arrival of shopping centers, we already have two that are practically about to start construction, projects that were already Aurera Winery And others that are out there that we know of others coming this year, I’m referring to commercial projects,” he expressed. Jaime Mireles de la Cruz, Director of Commerce, Employment and SMEs,

In total there are already 22 supermarkets operating in the city, which theoretically covers every More than 19 thousand 320 peopleSo there is still a lot of room for growth in this particular market.

Three big stores open in October 2023, one of them Aurera Winerywhich is part of walmart groupanother branch of my thrift storewhich is a subsidiary of H.E.B.And finally Soriana in this new, central location.

“We have seen convenience stores that open all the time and with success, we have seen some pharmacies there, a project has already started in other municipalities of Tamaulipas, with Farmasias del Aharoro; Probably this year it will already be here, they will bring 12 to 15 stores that we will see opening with that project in the coming months,” he highlighted.

Out of the total number of stores of this type, the brand with the largest volume is Intelligentwith nine in the entire city, followed by five in Soriana, two each in Chedraui and Mi Tienda del Ahorro, HEB, Walmart and Bodega Aurera With each brand, as well cityclubAlthough it is considered a supermarket, it has the distinction of selling by subscription.