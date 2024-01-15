Uber driver in Houston reveals how much he makes for 10 hours of work

An Uber driver from Houston, Texas, He shared the result of his working day on TikTok After driving continuously for 10 hours, from 4 pm to 2 am the next day.

“I’m looking at the hours I worked. It took 10 hours and a few minutes and I got 200 US dollars as I showed them,” the user commented on his network.

In addition to disclosing his earnings, the driver reported that during his work day he had allocated US$30 for gasoline, although he noted that he had not completely used the tank and left a reserve for the next day. happened.

Estimating that he used about US$20 in fuel, he left it up to his followers to decide whether or not to consider the day profitable.

This publication went viral, generating various comments among users. Some compared these profits to those achieved in other sectors, while others inquired about the commission that Uber charges its partners and the benefits of renting a vehicle to work on the travel platform. of.

@angel_pibe_ working an Uber ride in Houston TX @angel_pibe_ $200 USD in 10 hours of work 🇺🇸 This means the hour of work is $20 and if I work 12 hours which Uber allows I can make $250 , even though I worked Saturday and I did a lot. I read them in the comments, what do you think about a day at work at Uber? #uberdriver #uber #ubereatsdriver #houstontx ♬ Original Sound – angel_pibe_

How much does an Uber driver make in Texas?



On the other hand, according to Glassdoor data, an Uber driver in Texas earns an average of $21 per hour, which equates to approximately $47,355 per year, including additional bonuses for tips and commissions.

However, the total salary varies depending on location and other personal factors, Such as used vehicle rental.

According to the official description of the Uber platform, working as a driver on this travel app offers a flexible income opportunity.

Additionally, it comes out to be a favorable option as it allows drivers to choose their schedule, whether it is full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal.

It also offers versatility for those who already work as rideshare drivers and want to supplement their income by using Uber, which is available in major cities across the United States. USA, such as Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information published by La Nación de Argentina (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.