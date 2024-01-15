UFC 299 | Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera: UFC evening’s full card in Miami

All eyes will be on this Saturday 9th March Kasia Center in Miami, United States, where expected billboard ufc 299, The main match of the night will feature ufc bantamweight champion, American sean o’malleyFacing number 5 in the category, the Ecuadorian marlon vera,

With both fighters eager to prove their superiority in the Octagon, what is expected to be an exciting and action-packed bout ufc 299, Sports lovers will be able to enjoy a night of intensity and excitement o’malley And Vera They face each other in what promises to be an epic battle.

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera: The time for words is over and it’s time to step into the octagon. Wilfredo Lee/AP/LaPresse

Is known “Suga”, Sean O’MalleyThe 29-year-old is eager to continue his winning ways. In their last battle they faced aljamain sterling Won on August 19, 2023 tko, This impressive feat earned him the UFC belt by defeating the world champion of his category.

for its part, Marlon Vera, nicknamed “Chito” And the 31-year-old brings a history to back him up in this fight. In his last match on 19 August 2023, he defeated pedro munhoz By unanimous decision. However, what sets Vera apart is that he knows what it’s like to beat o’malleySince he defeated him on 15 August 2020 tko,







UFC 299 | Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera: UFC evening’s full card

prime card

Bantamweight: Shawn O’Malley (17-1-0) vs. Marlon Vera (23-8-1).

Light Weight: Dustin Poirier (29-8-0) vs. Benoit St. Denis (13-1-0).

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (25-10-0) vs. Michael Page (21-2-0).

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (22-6-0) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (16-2-0).

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (16-5-0) vs. Song Yadong (21-7-1).







Initial

Full Weight: Curtis Blaydes (17-4-0) vs. Zelton Almeida (20-2-0).

Women’s flyweight: Kaitlyn Cerminara (18-5-0) vs. Macy Barber (13-2-0).

Light Weight: Mateusz Gamrot (23-2-0) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (32-15-0).

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (20-8-0) vs. Kyler Phillips (11-2-0).

preliminary preparation

Semi Heavy Weight: Ion Katelaba (17-9-1) vs. Phillip Lynes (17-5-0).

medium weight: Mitchell Perera (29-11-0) vs. Michal Oleksiejuk (19-6-0).

Full Weight: Robles Despaigne (4-0-0) vs. Josh Parisien (15-7-0).

Flyweight: CJ Vergara (12-4-1) vs. Assu Almabayev (18-2-0).

Women’s flyweight: Joanne Wood (16-8-0) vs. Maryna Moroz (11-5-0).







UFC 299 | Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera: Time, TV and how to watch the UFC fight online

Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera will fight on Saturday, March 9 at UFC 299 at Kasia Center, The main card will start from:

Eastern United States: 23.00

Central United States: 22.00

Western United States: 19.00

In usa The fight can be followed live via ESPN+. In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between sean o’malley And marlon vera In The Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team will bring you exclusive coverage,