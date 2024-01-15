This Chinese ‘gamer’ phone is the most powerful in the world and surpasses the S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max

ZTE Red Magic 9 Pro is surprising users on social networks with its full potential as a smartphone, what does it look like?

RedMagic 9 Pro 5G is the world’s most powerful gaming smartphone. Beats the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. , libero composition

Some time ago Apple welcomed iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung did the same to him Galaxy S24 Ultra, These high-end devices have emerged in the market due to their unique features; However, there is one Chinese phone that has managed to surpass them with its remarkable features.

A new ranking of AnTuTuA tool that measures how powerful our devices are reveals that the most powerful phone as of February 2024 is neither a Samsung nor an iPhone. Which model leads the list of most powerful? He ZTE Red Magic 9 Pro This is the most powerful Chinese device in the world.

As reported by AnTuTu, this team’s benchmark is 2094323 points. At second and third place are iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12 with 2027324 and 1916019 respectively.

List of most powerful phones. Photo: Antutu

What position does he hold? Galaxy S24 Ultra? Well, according to AnTuTu, this is the most powerful phone SAMSUNG It only reaches 1834040 and is ranked 4th above its ‘little brother’ the Galaxy S24+.

This is what ZTE’s Red Magic 9 Pro looks like. Photo: andro4all

What features does ZTE Red Magic 9 Pro have?

With respect to a display or screen, nubia red magic 9 pro It has a 6.66” AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, power comes from the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with 16GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal memory.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team ZTE has 5000 mAh Dual Cell and 120W fast charging. However, this is not all, because nubia red magic 9 The Pro has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it sports a 20MP front lens and a 64MP rear set with a 16MP wide-angle Bokeh lens. With this set of sensors you can record in 4K at 60FPS.

It is worth noting that this Chinese smartphone is a ‘gamer’, so its design also has RGB lights, which will decorate an active fan in addition to the decorative ’09’ that will be the basis of the cooling system of the device. Figures that refer to the generation of the device behind.

Although he iPhone 15 Pro Max It has a lot of power and Galaxy S24 Ultra It has a good set of cameras, this ZTE phone beats them in performance. Its estimated price through operators like Antel and Claro will be S/3,700, more or less $1,000.

ZTE Red Magic 9 Pro is the most powerful Chinese phone. Photo: Prasarana.

What are the technical specifications of Oppo Reno 11?

With respect to a display or screen, oppo reno 11 It features a 6.7” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1240 x 2772 px resolution, and 800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team OPPO It has 5000 mAh and 67W fast charging. However, that’s not all, as the Oppo Reno 11 has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 32MP front camera with f/2.4, a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP wide angle and a 32MP telephoto, with 2X optical zoom. Is with. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS and 1080 at 60fps.

This is the Oppo Reno 11 5G that comes to Peru. Photo: Oppo

What are the technical specifications of ZTE Nubia Z60 ULTRA?

Regarding the display or screen, the Nubia Z60 ULTRA sports a 6.8” AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2480 x 1116 px resolution, and 1500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 memory, which is not expandable with microSD.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team ZTE It has 6000 mAh and 80W fast charging. However, that’s not all, because the Nubia Z60 ULTRA has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 12MP front camera under the screen, a 35mm Sony IMX800 main sensor with 50MP with OIS, a 50MP wide angle with OIS and a 64MP Is telephoto. With OIS and measures 85mm. You can record videos in 8K at 30FPS.

This is ZTE’s Nubia Z60 ULTRA. Photo: ZTE

What are the features of HP Victus 15?

HP Victus 15 is an entry-level gaming laptop with a 15″ LCD screen, FullHD resolution, 1920×1080 px. Also, the front has 400 nits of brightness. It’s not the best screen, but it will serve you well for video games. Is.

However, this is not all, because hp victus 15 It has one of the most balanced processors, we are talking about the 12th generation Core i5, which will be accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

This is HP Victus 15. Photo: HP