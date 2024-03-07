Unexpected change in the status of ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez with Club America

After much speculation about the continuation of Jonathan ‘Cabasita Rodriguez’ In this America ClubIt seems that there is already an answer regarding his future in the Azulcrema team, as information about the player and his final decision has gone viral on social networks.

Will Jonathan Rodriguez stay at Club America?

In recent days, the possible departure of Águilas del América footballer Jonathan ‘Cabacita’ Rodríguez has been rumored as he could join the team. Major League Soccer Portland, as it may be possible that negotiations fail at the moment, so the purchase of the footballer is not yet certain. For this reason, he has returned to the Copa facilities, according to information from journalist Gibran Arraige.

How many games will Jonathan Rodriguez miss with Club America due to his possible departure?

players of Eagles of America, Jonathan ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez He missed a match against the team of Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara The Concacaf Champions League were victorious by a score of 3–0 with a further goal in the first game of the series in this competition Henry Martin, Julian Quinones and Diego Valdes.

In addition to the weekend win against ‘The Red and Black of Atlas’ Well, they defeated the Guadalajara team and secured three points in the Clausura 2024 tournament.

How is Club America performing in the 2024 Clausura tournament?

Eagles of America They are in fourth place in the general table of Liga MX With a total of 21 points accumulated in this tournament, he has added a total of six matches with Azulcrema victories against the teams of Xolos de Tijuana, Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, FC Juárez, Club León, Cruz Azul and Atlas. In addition to three draws against the teams of Rayos del Necaxa, Rayados de Monterrey and Mazatlán FC. And ‘defeat against’‘Tuzos del Pachuca’.

on the scoreboard Henry Martin and Julian Quinones He has four goals in the tournament Completion 2024, And the Azulcrema team has scored 17 goals and conceded six so far this season and is one of the teams with the fewest goals in this campaign.

What are the next Club America games?

Eagles of America will have to face UANL Tigers Next Saturday, March 9 at exactly 9:00 pm at the Azteca Stadium.

Apart from the fact that Liga MX will see faces against Striped Chivas The club will face each other against Guadalajara on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024 after facing each other in the ConcaChampions.