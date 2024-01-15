more than twenty available

There are approximately 70,000 registered pharmacists in Spain who work in different sectors.

One of the tests that causes the most surprise and is available in pharmacies is the female fertility test.































In recent years, and especially resulting from the COVID pandemic, many changes and initiatives have been implemented in the health sector of our country, including, inter alia, the development of. Pharmacies as an important part In disease immunity and in health care and promotion. And, in this area, the provision of all types of tests, through which people can know in a few minutes if they suffer from any type of pathology and avoid the negative development of these diseases, has been fundamental. Currently, there are more than 20 tests for self-diagnosis in pharmacies: from pregnancy to celiac disease, cholesterol, urine pH or HIV, among others.

According to the data of General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, Every day they receive more than 2.3 million people who are able to carry out all types of health promotion and disease prevention activities. In terms of tests, it is good to remember that during the pandemic, agreements were closed with the public health authorities of the 12 Autonomous Communities, allowing pharmacies and pharmacists to register and inform the health authorities of more than 110,000 positive tests. Were allowed. Antigen Testing Thanks for supervising and performing over one million tests during the sixth wave. Thus contributing to early detection of cases of the disease, rapid isolation of cases and, consequently, prevention of the epidemic.

But another example is the various campaigns coordinated with health departments for early detection of other diseases like HIV or colon cancer.

are in spain 76,821 registered pharmacists who practice From various sectors, such as hospitals, health centers, pharmaceutical industry and distribution or clinical analysis and pharmacies. It should also be mentioned that 80% of registered pharmacists are found in pharmacies.

As Inmaculada LeBron explains, “The current pharmacy trend toward rational use of medicine, integration of community pharmacists health care chain And the demand by society for quality services and guarantees for the health of the population, which justifies us to consider this new vision pharmaceutical profession,

But what kind of test can we find in pharmacies: First, we have antigen tests and after Covid, we can find out if we suffer from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, or influenza A and B (influenza), But in addition to the already known and common tests in pharmacies to know how much cholesterol we have in our blood, we can also Vitamin D, ferritin in bloodCeliac disease or protein in the urine, in which protein (albumin) is detected, is later compared with a color table that presents nominal values.

However, there is a test that causes more surprise and is distributed by pharmacies, such as the test related to male fertility, to determine sperm concentration In semen (if less than 20 million/ml). We can also do rapid pregnancy and female fertility tests, in this case luteinizing (LH) can be detected.

medicinal innovations

The inclusion of the year 2023 was wonderful medicinal innovations, the marked trend thus continues in 2021 and 2022, and a total of 43 new active ingredients have been marketed, the highest number in the last decade. Most of the new drugs – more than two-thirds – are for oncological, anti-infectious and nervous system pathologies. Over the past year, in addition, we should also highlight the remarkable number of new active principle (16) In drugs designated as orphan drugs due to therapeutic relevance.

Regarding the total volume of medicines, it should be noted that the number of submissions has decreased for the fifth consecutive year, because in 2023 827 new presentations were marketed -Both new and existing active ingredients-compared to the recalled 1,003. At the end of the year, the pharmaceutical market in Spain was approximately 18,700 format or business presentations medicines, Developments over the past decade show that 9,020 motifs have been added, representing over 48% of the total available, and 11,123 have disappeared, leaving a negative balance of only 1,256 motifs over the past 3 years, which Reflects the trend. Renewal of pharmaceutical market.

innovation

Regarding the degree of innovation, commercialization and use of the first therapy in Spain, which is being given on a large scale to children for the prevention of serious disease. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Nirsevimab), for which very favorable clinical outcomes are already known, the protection rate against the need for medical care (including hospitalization) for this infection exceeds 70%. Furthermore, the commercialization of amplifidase comes to the fore, First therapeutic option to promote kidney transplantationl—and its success—in highly sensitive patients; Vosoritide, the only treatment available to date against the etiology of achondroplasia (the first cause of dwarfism); Inclusion of a live attenuated virus vaccine against to dengue or two promising options (inbilizumab and satralizumab) in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders. The main pharmaco-clinical characteristics of all new active ingredients marketed for the first time during 2023 are summarized in a published review. Current Drug Overview.