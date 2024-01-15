UNHCR called on to protect Haitians and “not return them by force” AlMomento.net

United Nations, March 21 (Prensa Latina).- New guidelines from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) urge today to guarantee greater international protection to those in Haiti who need it.

The new legal guide recognizes Political activists, journalists, judges, lawyers and others who fight corruption and crimeare eligible for protection as refugees, among other risk profiles.

Additionally, nationals of that country may be entitled to this protection under the regional definition of refugees in the 1984 Cartagena Declaration.

It is implemented by many countries in the region, but should be extended to those affected by conditions that seriously disrupt public order in the country and by widespread violence in areas affected by gang activity.

The rules are intended to help states evaluate asylum requests taking into account the harsh realities Haitians face today.

“The lives, security and freedom of Haitians are at risk due to the alarming increase in mass violence and human rights violations,” said Elizabeth Tan, Director of UNHCR’s International Protection Division.

In this scenario, he said, it is imperative that States ensure that Haitians in need of international protection as refugees receive it.

More than half need help

Nearly half of the country’s 11.4 million residents are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN unit, while indiscriminate gang violence continues to cause alarm in Haiti.

UNHCR registered 312,000 Haitian refugees and asylum seekers worldwide by mid-2023.

However, the agency also noted a worrying trend of Haitians making dangerous journeys through the US and the Caribbean, where sea voyages pose greater risks.

Faced with the complex challenges posed by refugee and migrant movements into the United States, the Agency recognizes that these can only be effectively addressed through a comprehensive and collaborative regional response.

repeats the call

At the same time, he reiterated his call for States not to forcibly return people to Haiti, including those whose asylum applications have been rejected.

RGH/EBR

