The US and Britain foiled the biggest attack by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea by downing 21 drones. (Europa Press)



He US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this Tuesday that its forces and those United Kingdom They intercepted 21 drones and aircraft launched Houthi rebels Of Yemen In this the Red SeaIt is the largest attack of this type since the rebels began their offensive against the ships in question. israel,

According to a statement, supported by the Houthis Iran regimeOn 9 January, at 9:15 pm local time, a group was fired upon from areas under their control in Yemen. attack drone Iranian-made unguided missiles, cruise missiles and a ballistic missile against the southern Red Sea, where dozens merchant ship On international routes.

Drones and missiles were shot down F/A-18 fighter aircraft which operated from aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. EisenhowerOne British destroyer and three American destroyers, CENTCOM reported, reported no injuries or damage.

Naval units of the US and Britain, which are part of the coalition led by Washington According to the text, created last month, they shot down 18 drones, two cruise missiles and one ballistic missile, with no injuries or damage to the ships.

This is the 26th attack by the rebels against commercial sea routes in the Red Sea, through which about 15% world TradeFrom 19th November.

America recalled that 3 January Fourteen countries, including you, issued a joint statement warning the Houthis that “they will be held accountable for consequences if they continue to threaten lives, the global economy or free trade in the region’s vital waters.”

This incident coincides with the visit of the US Secretary of State. anthony blinkenBy Middle East Asking for support to stop the war in Gaza StripIn the context of increasing Houthi attacks against commercial ships belonging to Israel.

The latest round of conflict between Israel and Hamas began when the Palestinian terrorist group infiltrated from Gaza. 7 October in which some died 1,140 peopleAccording to a calculation based on Israeli data.

After the attack America has sent logistical support Israel has launched sustained retaliatory attacks in Gaza that have killed at least 23,210 people, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-controlled territory.

Those deaths sparked widespread anger across the Middle East and prompted attacks armed group Anti-Israel throughout the region.

US Army inside Iraq And Syria They have also been repeatedly targeted by drone and rocket attacks, which Washington says are the work of Iran-backed armed groups.

