Uses of mango peel that you might not know

Mango is a tropical fruit with a delicious flavour, fleshy pulp and peel that can be used to avoid wastage. Since, like fruit, it is rich in nutrients and very tasty.

Mango is one of those foods that combines delicious taste, texture and high nutritional value, making it a superfood. The leaves, fruit and fruit peel of the tree are used to make medicinal extracts.

If you are one of the mango lovers, we bring you a homemade jam recipe with few ingredients and is very easy to prepare.

Mango, apart from its delicious taste, is considered a superfood due to its high nutritional value. Credit: Shutterstock

How to make mango peel jam step by step

For this recipe, you will need the peels of 5 medium mangoes, 250 grams of sugar and a cup of water.

The first thing we are going to do is wash and disinfect the mangoes thoroughly. Then you start removing the shell, you can do this with the help of a knife.

The next step is to put the mango peel, sugar and water in a blender and mix well until you get a homogeneous mixture.





Put the preparation in a vessel and cook on medium flame while stirring continuously so that the food becomes uniform.

When the mixture becomes shiny and thick in color, remove it from the flame, let it cool and keep it in an airtight container.





Mango Peel Cake

Another recipe that you can make with mango peel is a delicious cake.

YouTube channel Food Marker Recipes explains how to make cake with two mango peels, 3 eggs, 1 cup sugar, 3 tbsp butter at room temperature, ½ cup water, 1 tbsp oil, 1 1/2 cups flour. Wheat and one tablespoon baking powder. To bake the cake, you also need a mold greased with butter and wheat flour.

For this recipe it is very important to wash and peel the mangoes well, which we mix in a blender with eggs, sugar, butter at room temperature and water.

Mix it well until a homogeneous mixture is obtained, and then transfer it to a container where we will begin to add the flour and baking powder little by little.

Once everything is mixed, pour it into a greased mold and place it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes.

It is advisable to open it when it is hot and decorate it as desired.

