Fakir, in trouble? He claims that a dangerous killer is his brother and the police are already searching for him

A few hours ago, a publication began to go viral on the network in which a criminal was being searched for who may have committed the murder Mexico City And he is a fugitive. In the same post, he also included screenshots of their internet profiles, where they claim to be brothers Mysteriousfamous mexican wrestler World Wrestling Council ,CMLL,

This was revealed by reporter Carlos Jimenez, who revealed mauricio uribe He might have killed someone else on the street because he displeased his wife Morelos Colony, located in the center of the Mexican capital. woman named leslieShe would have called her husband to confront her Subject in an intoxicated state.

leslie She threatened her attacker by telling him that her husband was a fighter.But instead of using your skills, He took out a gun and shot the boy who was harassing him., When officers arrived at the scene, they detained only the woman as the shooter had fled the scene. Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office An investigation has been started to search for him.







Hours after publishing the news, the reporter added photos from social networks mauricio uribeIncluding a Facebook memory where he said his son was taken by “his uncle” Mystique and Dr. Coronate 1Who brother in real life This means that he was also part of the family, although without full verification.





The above received countless reactions, most of them with humor The unproven hypothesis that the culprit may have been a relative of the biggest idol of Mexican wrestling In the 21st century, which have repeatedly appeared in many foreign companies thanks to recent alliances CMLL,