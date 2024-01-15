Travis Barker sparks debate by ignoring Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids in art tribute

Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker recently displayed a piece of street art that has got fans talking.

The artwork displayed on his Instagram Stories contained a mix of personal tributes and announcements, including the names of his biological and adopted children.

However, the names of her stepchildren with Kourtney were conspicuously absent from the mural: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The artwork displayed an urban canvas of affection and identity. On one side, the initials featured Travis and Kourtney being romantically linked in the heart, while the center boasted “Travis Wuz Here 2024”, indicating their presence in time and space.

Travis sparked debate among fans after he only mentioned his children and not his wife

The right side of the mural paid tribute to their children, Alabama, Landon, Rocky, and their adopted daughter Atiana De La Hoya, with the left side being Kourtney’s children with Scott.

The omission caught the attention of Kardashian fans and sparked debate on social media platforms including Reddit, where users expressed their disappointment and concern.

Courtney’s three children refused to pay tribute

Critics argued that by leaving out the names of Kourtney’s children from the artwork, despite including a tribute to Kourtney herself, Travis’ gesture could be interpreted as selective recognition.

Highlighting the alleged discrepancy between including Travis’ kids and excluding Kourtney’s kids, one commenter said, “If he didn’t want to put down her other kids he should have included her in the ‘T<3K' bit." should not have." ,

Travis launches surprising new venture

The conversation moved beyond the artwork, touching on past events like Travis’ proposal to Kourtney, which reportedly did not involve her children.

This pattern of exclusion raised questions about the integration of their blended family. Some fans suggested that Travis could have been more thoughtful about the situation, perhaps by adding the stepchildren’s names later or keeping the artwork private.

Rocky Thirteen Barker stands as a symbolic bridge between Travis and Courtney, being the couple’s shared biological child.

Travis and Kourtney did not reveal the face of their son

Travis’ family also includes Alabama and Landon, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Atiana, Shanna’s daughter with retired boxer Oscar Del La Hoya, who Travis has adopted.

Kourtney and Travis’ relationship evolved quickly, from friendship to romance in early 2021, leading to an engagement and wedding within the same year.

Their journey, from a beachside proposal in Montecito, Calif., to celebrating their union surrounded by family, has been both public and deeply personal.

