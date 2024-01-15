Venezuelan trans woman Martha, who provided sexual services in Ecuador, was stabbed to death by a client.

Martha, a Venezuelan trans murdered in Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian LGBT+ group condemned the murder of a transsexual woman of Venezuelan origin in the Andean city of Ibarra (North) this Sunday, bringing to ten the number of transfemicides so far this year.

The forum demanded justice and asked the government, especially the Ministry of Women and Human Rights, to help in repatriating the body of the murdered woman to her country.

“She was murdered by being hit twice on the head with a steel pipe that a customer refused to pay for,” the group said.

He said the alleged killer was being detained by authorities pending trial and investigation.

“With this murder, ten murders against the LGBT+ (plus) population have been recorded so far in 2024,” reiterated the group, which took data from the Runa Sipi Observatory.

Since last January 8, Ecuador has been under a state of emergency declared by the country’s President Daniel Noboa due to social unrest and internal armed conflict caused by a series of attacks and violent actions by criminal gangs in prisons and on the streets. On Large scale. Disseminated nationally at the beginning of the year.

