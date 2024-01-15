Verbal agreement with another star!

2024-02-26
the story between real Madrid And Bayern Munich Is repeated. as it has already happened toni kross in 2014 and david alaba In 2021, now florentino perez A verbal agreement must have been reached with someone else in the Bavarian unit.
According to the information given on this Monday athleticmerengue ensemble and alphonso davis They reached a verbal agreement for the 23-year-old left back to arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu.
In fact, the above media reports that there are two options on the table: that Davis Sign for Madrid this summer in exchange for a sum less than his current market value (70 million euros) or join the team in 2025, when his relationship with the club expires. bayern,
In the first case, the Canadian will simulate cross, who left Munich for Madrid for 25 million euros with only one year remaining on his contract. If we take into account the legacy left by the midfielder, which includes four Champions Leagues, three Ligue 1 appearances and more than 450 games as Merengue, and many other milestones, this figure is much lower.
in the other, bayern Will revive a new ‘Alaba case’. The Austrian defender landed in the Spanish capital with a letter of independence under his arm, which upset many managers of the German team.
florentino perez comes next to Davis for months, but the priority was to close the incorporation kilian mbappe And then move to the side.
Fabrizio RomanoFor his part, he assured that “there is no problem on personal terms between Davis and Real Madrid” and that since October the player’s preferred destination has been the white club. Although he emphasizes that with negotiations bayern It will not be easy to sign him in the summer.
