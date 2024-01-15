Verbal agreement with another star!

2024-02-26



the story between real Madrid And Bayern Munich Is repeated. as it has already happened toni kross in 2014 and david alaba In 2021, now florentino perez A verbal agreement must have been reached with someone else in the Bavarian unit.

According to the information given on this Monday athleticmerengue ensemble and alphonso davis They reached a verbal agreement for the 23-year-old left back to arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In fact, the above media reports that there are two options on the table: that Davis Sign for Madrid this summer in exchange for a sum less than his current market value (70 million euros) or join the team in 2025, when his relationship with the club expires. bayern,

In the first case, the Canadian will simulate cross, who left Munich for Madrid for 25 million euros with only one year remaining on his contract. If we take into account the legacy left by the midfielder, which includes four Champions Leagues, three Ligue 1 appearances and more than 450 games as Merengue, and many other milestones, this figure is much lower.