Vinicius is already Brazil’s undisputed boss

Vinny Junior will be the main heroine of tonight’s Spain-Brazil, They won’t be playing at home, but they will feel at home, which is the Santiago Bernabeu after all. This struggle will be a pledge against racism, a flag that Madridistas fly. Some people will cheer for Brazil. they will all be viniciusWithout any discussion the true leader of the Brazilian team and captain at the Bernabéu.

Vinicius Junior arrived at the World Cup in Qatar unscathed, without being the brave and risky player that Real Madrid already was, but who was prevented by the respect of others from becoming himself. neymar’s presence And other footballers left the Madrid player in the background, who watched his team exit the World Cup sitting on the bench Tite’s incomprehensible decision.

One and a half years later, the story is completely different. Vinny is the boss. He doesn’t need to wear a bracelet (general respect for Marquinhos) to be higher than anyone else. Colleagues know that at any time and situation there is real madrid player To solve any football problem. After the win against England, he said, “It’s very important to win again after a few matches without having to do it, because there is a generation coming up to make history.”

full confidence

His audacity, his stubbornness, his ability to decide games, have been guaranteed to elevate Vinicius to the ranks of boss of the five-time champion team. The role he is slowly getting at Real Madrid It has also helped him feel secure, confident in all his endeavors and work. Everything is a repetition of her daily life in the white team. His people admire him and his rivals respect him highly.

The Brazilian team has undergone profound changes in the last one and a half years. The failure experienced in Qatar led to Tite’s departure and although he expected to see Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, he chose Dorival, a home-grown coach, to make way for the generational change that was much needed. Neymar’s injury has undoubtedly helped as well The former Azulgrana was the king of Brazil.

All the coaches took charge as soon as they came into office and they knew that Neymar was very much in charge. Team game in Qatar requested Vinny’s presenceBut in difficult moments the ropes always break from one side. The Real Madrid footballer remained silent and admitted that right now the situation is quite the opposite. Football has put them in their place.

madrid trio

No one can deny that he is one of the best players in the world and a true leader of Brazil who comes to Real Madrid more than ever at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Vinny as a reference, Rodrigo as a loyal Squire and Andric as a star. The countdown to his arrival at Real Madrid is underway. “Our group is very good, we are all friends. “We are very happy for Andrić to come and score a goal… he is very happy,” Vinicius commented after the win against England.

brazil needs

Brazil needs a great tournament, needs to win a title, to regain their status as a respected team in any corner of the planet. Vinicius is also looking for that perfect moment with his national team. bernabeu is the next station And he knows that match could come in the stadium that has seen him rise and gain recognition around the world. He lacks that round of matches and Tuesday could be a good opportunity to do this.

Valued and respected in his country, the forward knows his numbers must improve. He has played 27 matches with the senior team, in which he has scored only three goals. Very little for what he is capable of doing, especially in the last two seasons, in which he remains in a lasting love relationship with Target and how difficult it is to provide assists.