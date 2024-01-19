Wall Street closed with gains and the S&P 500 broke a two-year record.

A broker on the New York Stock Exchange (EFE/Justin Lane)



Wall Street closed this Friday with gains and one of its main indicators, Selective S&P 500The two-year record was set after another day driven by the technology sector.

At the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500 rose 1.23% and reached 4,839.8 units, up more than 21 points. It reached a historic high in January 2022.

“It’s really been an encouraging day in terms of action, and 4,800 has certainly been a tough key level to cross. So if we continue to move in this direction, it will be a very positive confidence sign,” said Lisa Erickson, head of public markets at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Dow Jones Industrials It rose 1.05% to 37,864 units, which is also a milestone.

index Nasdaq The stock was the biggest gainer of the session with a gain of 1.70% to 15,311 units.

By sectors, there was growth in technology companies (2.35%) and especially chip companies such as Qualcomm (4.6%), Broadcom (3.7%), Texas Instruments (2.8%) or Nvidia (1.9%).

Chip stocks rise on bullish forecasts artificial intelligence A report published on Wednesday by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker.

The Independent’s Chris Jaccarelli said, “People seem to believe that chip value is the engine that will drive the growth of artificial intelligence, revolutionizing not only computing and processing power, but also business. ” Advisory Alliance.

The financial (1.64%) and communications (1.63%) sectors also made progress, while essential goods (-0.33%) and public services (-0.12%) recorded minor losses.

It led gains among 30 Dow Jones stocks Travelers Insurance Company (6.8%), which posted better-than-expected results, more than doubling its profit in the fourth quarter.

Other winning technology companies were Intel (3%), IBM (2.8%) and Salesforce (2.4%), On the other hand, UnitedHealth (-2.73%) suffered the biggest loss, followed by Walgreens (-0.68%).

In other markets, Texas oil fell 73.78%; And at the close of the stock market the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds fell to 4.126%, the price of gold dropped to $2,031 and the dollar lost value against the euro with an exchange rate of 1.0893.

