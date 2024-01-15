Warning, The Weeknd is in the studio!

If there’s one comeback the music world has been waiting for, it’s this: The Weeknd, who was feeling unmotivated at the beginning of the year, appears to be back in the studio. It is an opportunity to wonder if this future project will be the one that formalizes the break between Abel Tesfaye and his character.

A few months ago, he announced: ” I am currently going through a cathartic period. (…) I will continue to make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to destroy The Weeknd. and I will. one day or another. I’m really trying to shed this skin and be reborn” – A way for them to announce that The Weeknd will soon be no more,

And three?

And, in recent months, many have been wondering whether the artist’s next project He will be the one who will compose the trilogy already begun by the artist : till now, album After Hours and Dawn FM Presented to the public. However, last June, The Weeknd announced to Variety that he was ending the third chapter of the saga. As if to confirm all this, the interpreter dazzling light Recently published a photo taken in the studio with the caption ,I hear fire in the sky. The dawn slowly begins to fade away…” – which can be translated as “I hear the sound of fire in the sky. The dawn is slowly ending…”

Good news for the most impatient, it looks like The Weeknd is finishing up the project. Or, at least, we hope so.