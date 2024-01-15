Watch Perrie Edwards dance in a bikini to ‘Forget About Us’ in her first song two years after her split from Little Mix

Perrie Edwards showed off her amazing body and new single in one fell swoop as she danced in a bikini to her debut track Forget About Us.

Perrie has finally launched her solo career – two years after Little Mix announced their split.

Perrie Edwards goes solo two years after Little Mix hiatus

Pop star dances to her debut single ‘Forget About Us’ as she announces the release of it

Perry looked amazing in a clip from the music video

The pop star and mom posted the first snippet of the song and its accompanying music video to her 19 million followers on Instagram.

She captioned it, “Didn’t you think I was only going to give you 7 seconds?…’Forget About Us’ coming soon. You can pre-save now.”

Barefoot Perry, who has a son with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, walks on the grass before taking off her shorts and belting out a pop tune.

One fan replied in the comments, “Absolutely – and we can’t stress this enough.”

His bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote: “Omg I LOVEEEEE, so excited for this!”

Jade Thirlwall added crying emojis, and Louise Redknapp wrote: “Yes babe!!! So excited for you xxx.”

Perry has signed a bumper deal with Columbia Records, the label that helped produce the first five Little Mix albums with Simon Cowell’s now-defunct Psycho.

Speaking about her debut, Perry recently said: “I didn’t want to decide on a single and release it until my album was done, or pretty much done. Wanted to do it. I think it’s in a pretty good place now.

“We decided the first single, second and third. They’re all different sounds.

“When I went into the studio I didn’t know what genres I wanted to work in, so I experimented with a lot.”

Perrie’s Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock was the first of the group to release solo material.

In June last year, he released the first track Don’t Say Love.

And Leigh-Anne recently teased a Little Mix reunion, telling The Sun she would “definitely” get back together with Perrie and Jade Thirlwall at some point.

The new song comes two years after Little Mix finished their last tour

Perry is dancing in the sun in the clip

Fans love their first offering