‘We will hold them responsible for the plane failures’ – El Financiero

Boeing’s critics became louder when American Airlines Group director criticizes plane maker A series of quality failures led to the grounding of planes and disrupted the operations of many airlines.

“We will hold them accountable,” American Chief Executive Robert Isom said Thursday in a conference call to discuss quarterly results. “Boeing needs to get its act together. The problems they are facing since few years are unacceptable,

Isom joins his counterparts at Alaska Air and United Airlines, who have expressed frustration privately and publicly in recent days Crisis affecting aircraft manufacturers. Earlier this month, Boeing 737 Max 9 planes suffered a serious safety accident, prompting authorities to ground the model and step up an investigation into the company’s manufacturing.

The problems for airlines go beyond mere irritation. Alaska Air said Thursday it will suffer a loss 150 million dollar impact due to work stoppage And will be forced to slow down its development plans. Southwest Airlines said it no longer expects to take delivery of smaller Max 7 aircraft this year and has reduced the number of aircraft deliveries “due to Boeing’s continued supply chain challenges.”

United cited Boeing’s inability to meet its contractual obligations when the airline said so this week had removed the yet-to-be-delivered Max 10 from its internal plans.

The fallout is putting renewed pressure on Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and other members of the executive team. Isom did not specifically name any company leaders.

“No matter who it is, Boeing needs to come together and get back on the right path,” he said.