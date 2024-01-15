Weight loss trick The superfood doctors recommend taking before bed to eliminate sugar and lose weight

This browser does not support the video element.

Ginger, which is increasingly being included in our diet due to its many benefits, is the root of a flowering plant which, like turmeric or cardamom, belongs to the Zingiberaceae family. It has spicy taste and aroma An intense citrus and refreshing touch.

it is a plant is widely used in Medicine traditional for thousands of people Year, It is native to Southeast Asia, although it is now common to find elsewhere in the world. In fact, the main producers are not only Asian countries (China, India, Nepal or Bangladesh), but also other countries such as Jamaica.

Ginger can be taken in many forms: fresh, dried, powdered… It is mainly used in gastronomy, but also in the world of cosmetics. This is because it has a large number of health benefits, thanks, first of all, to one of its most important components: gingerol.

Gingerol is an essential oil that gives ginger its spicy flavor and is the active compound responsible for most of its medicinal properties. Apart from this, it also contains many other nutrients Crude oil is rich in minerals Such as calcium, sodium, potassium or phosphorus and in some vitamins, such as C, B2, B3 and B6.

With the help of DosPharma experts we find you The main properties of ginger that make it so popular In cuisines and products from around the world.

Helps reduce the levels of Sugar In the blood. Recent studies show that it increases insulin levels and helps reduce blood sugar levels. Although more research is needed to confirm this finding, it is very important for diabetics to always consult their doctor before consuming ginger frequently.

When it comes to losing weight and living a healthy routine, there is one saying that you should be very clear about and that is practically always fulfilled: There are no miracle diets. It is true that starting to lose extra kilos is a difficult and exhausting routine, especially for those who have never been on a diet or who barely exercise.

Patience and consistency in your diet are two fundamental pillars on the path to weight loss. Additionally, you should also keep in mind Exercising is as important as eating well. Be careful, this doesn’t mean you should spend countless hours running on the treadmill or elliptical machine or sacrifice your free time at the gym. There are different routines that you can do without leaving home and with which you will see incredible results.

However, when starting a healthy routine there is only one food you should remove from your diet to achieve optimal results. It’s about sugar. By removing this product from your diet, you will be able to lose weight, up to five kilos in one month,

He Eat Are those the main ones you should eliminate? Flavored beverages, pastries, industrial products. Taking care of your diet during the most important meal of the day, such as breakfast, can yield amazing results in the short term.

Eating healthy is not synonymous with eating only lettuce and tomato salad or being hungry all the time. these are also abundance of low-fat foods HeatI a s Which are a fundamental ally to deal with the diet and to be used as a snack between meals.