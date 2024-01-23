We’re Obsessed – The Sleep Products Jessica Chastain Swears By

actress, producer, And total dream girl, Jessica Chastain was recently announced as the face of one of our favorite clean skin care brands, True Botanicals. Joining an esteemed list of celebrity devotees from Olivia Wilde to Laura Dern, Chastain has recently been making the rounds singing True Botanicals’ praises to some of our favorite beauty outlets.

Earlier this month, she posed in Harper’s Bazaar during her nightly routine come to bed with me series. Naturally, we were curious to know what True Botanicals products the beauty uses every day, but what really caught our attention was it The actress says she applies lotion rich in melatonin and magnesium to her feet every night…

Inside Jessica Chastain’s nightly routine

For those of us committed to good skin, taking off our makeup every night is an easy task. Even more important? Full night’s sleep. While the former requires a little discipline, the latter feels out of our control at times. Jessica shared some of her favorite products that meet both needs:

True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm | To thoroughly wash off the day, Chastain uses True Botanicals’ Viral Cleansing Balm. This balm is loved by many people as it effectively removes every trace of makeup without stripping the skin. It is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients like ginger and turmeric to give your skin the best skin ever.

True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum | Jessica’s serum of choice? Retinol offering from True Botanicals. Powered by Peptilium®, which has been clinically proven to work 2x faster and better than traditional retinol, ‘Phyto-Retinol’ is safe for even the most sensitive skin types. If you’re looking for a retinol that will provide the benefits without the traditional irritation, this is a product worth trying.

Asutra ‘Dream the Night Away’ Natural Sleep Lotion | Chastain’s choice of True Botanicals was no surprise to us — half of the clean beauty women we know swear by TB for a skin-care routine that effectively soothes breakouts and beyond. . But the new product that surprised us? In the video, Jess reveals her ritual with this sleep-aid lotion from Asutra. According to Chastain, she applies this magnesium and melatonin-packed lotion to her legs every night to support a healthy sleep routine.

It turns out that Asutra is co-owned by none other than tennis god Venus Williams. We did a little digging and found that Williams discovered the brand herself by using this product in a photo shoot. Within no time, she became so sleepy that she could barely make it through the day! She soon devoted herself to using the lotion at the appropriate time when she really needed it – before bed. After connecting with Astura’s founder, Stephanie Morimoto, Venus joins the self-care brand as chief brand officer.

After Jess’s persuasive advocacy, we checked our email history, and sure enough this product was offered to us, but it was ignored! We’ve tried the lotion just as Jessica recommends and can attest that it’s a must have For anyone who wants to support a healthy sleep routine and go to bed when needed, according to their schedule! We also think it’s a great product for travel to support sleep in a new time zone.

