What are Harvard nutritionists’ 7 rules for keeping your brain alert?

There are many studies that show that diet is closely related to for the mood and cognitive ability. even one proper diet can do contribute To prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s And this MadnessUntil Parkinson’s, For example, the MIND diet, which is a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH (antihypertensive) diets, has particular effects Neuroprotectors,

But beyond these benefits for the future, it is important to know: how to eat to feel good, to face everyday life with peace and energy?

“If you are burdened with something anxiety and mental confusion, you’re not alone. As a nutritionist and psychiatrist Harvard I’ve spent decades researching how Worry Affects many aspects of physical health including immunity to diseaseThe SwellingThe Diet And this metabolism“The doctor said Uma NaiduNutritional psychiatrist, chef, Harvard board-certified nutritional biologist, and author of “calm your mind with food,calm your mind with food,

“I always tell people that food and nutrition can help relieve anxiety, improve concentration and boost mental health,” the expert said in a publication. cnbc,

A balanced diet that includes foods good for vascular health protects the brain. An example of this is the Mediterranean Sea, Mana (illustrative image infobay)

these are seven rules What experts follow for a calm, strong and happy brain:

1. Eat whole to eat well. “Use ingredients that are unprocessed or as little processed as possible. For example, vegetables, berries, unprocessed grains and beans are excellent sources of fiber, which is important for gut health and creating an environment where good bacteria Could prosper,” the expert said.

He added: “With complex carbohydrates found in vegetables, the body processes them more slowly. This means that eating these may help avoid blood sugar spikes, Healthy metabolism is an important factor in keeping depression at bay. Worry,

2. Eat a variety of colors. “From the deep green of broccoli and spinach to the bright orange of carrots and the red of peppers, eating a variety of colors provides a constant supply of Nutrients which are necessary for the proper functioning of brain and calm mind“, he claimed.

But it’s not just about fruits and vegetables, the expert warned and explained: “The herbs and spices Such as saffron, rosemary, turmeric, black pepper and basil also provide colour, flavor and anti-anxiety properties (in the form of what are called complexes). bioactive ) for your food. For example, curcuminThe bioactives found in turmeric may help control inflammation and high cholesterol.

Eating foods of all colors provides a steady supply of nutrients that are essential for proper brain function (illustrative image infobay)

3. Increase micronutrients. “Vitamins of the B complex, such as C, D and E, and minerals calciumHe magnesiumHe Iron And this zinc They are important micronutrients that can help reduce anxiety. Iron deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency, so one of my favorite combinations is extra dark natural chocolate and a slice of orange or tangerine. Cocoa is a source of iron, but since it comes from a plant, the vitamin C helps with maximum absorption. That is why this is such a powerful combination,” said Dr Naidu.

contains many micronutrients antioxidant properties And anti inflammatory Which may protect the brain from long-term decline: “They also help produce and regulate mood chemicals like dopamine and serotonin.”

According to a recent Infobae note, serotonin known as “Happiness hormone”, Increases self-esteem and confidence. On the other end, dopamine is a neurotransmitter Pleasure, It is related to motivation, focus and satisfaction. Dopamine release in the brain is linked to Feelings of accomplishment, rewards and happiness.

4. Prioritize healthy fats. “What is your brain made of? by 60% fat And a steady supply of healthy fats is one of the most important factors in keeping you healthy and anxiety-free. Olive and Avocado Oil They are anti-inflammatory and promote good intestinal and metabolic health. “These should be your main oils for meal preparation and make up the majority of your fat intake,” the doctor said.

Vitamins of the B complex, C, D and E, and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc present in fruits and vegetables are important micronutrients that can help reduce anxiety (Illustration Image Infobae)

On the other hand, he recommended Avoid safflower, soybean and sunflower oils, Because they often contain omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAS) which are harmful to health. “But Healthy Omega-3 PUFAs (fats found in seafood, nuts, and seeds) are important for reducing anxiety, preventing neuroinflammation, and protecting against Neurodegeneration“, He added.

5. Avoid foods that increase blood sugar: “The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly foods affect our blood sugar levels. glucose In the blood Therefore, high GI carbohydrates, such as refined wheat flour, white rice and other starches, can increase blood sugar, which may mean energy blast After that there was a decline. This bull and bear cycle is related to Worry,

“Natural sugars come from fruits and vegetables, so added sugar (which are also high GI foods and have little or no nutritional benefit) should be kept the minimum“, the expert recommended.

6. Look for consistency and balance. “To create a proper nutrition plan, choose healthy foods that match your already preferred taste profiles and eating patterns,” the expert said.

7. Finally, listen to your body, “If you feel irritable, irritable, hungry or nervous after eating certain foods, try eliminate them Of your diet. “If you don’t feel good after eating something, it’s probably not good for you,” he concluded.