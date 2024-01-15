What does Hamas terrorist group’s ceasefire proposal say, which Netanyahu called “unrealistic”

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike amid ongoing clashes between Israel and Hamas in the central Gaza Strip on March 14, 2024. Reuters/Ahmed Zakot

He hamas terrorist group have presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal for mediators and the United States which consists of Release of Israeli hostages in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a document accessed by the news agency reuters,

Hamas said the initial release would include Israelis. Women, children, elderly and sick hostages were released in exchange for the release of 700 to 1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons., according to the proposal. This also includes the release of “Women Recruitment” Israeli.

Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, benjamin netanyahusaid on Thursday that the new Gaza ceasefire proposal submitted by Hamas to mediators was based on “Unrealistic demands”,

His office said the latest information on the issue would be presented to the War Cabinet and the Expanded Security Cabinet on Friday.

File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. EFE/EPA/Abeer Sultan



Egypt and Qatar trying Reduce differences between Israel and Hamas about what a ceasefire should look like, while a humanitarian crisis A quarter of the population of Gaza Strip had to face Draught,

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisiassured this Friday that his country is trying to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, increase aid distribution in the Strip and allow Palestinians displaced in the south and center of the enclave to move to the north.

“We are talking about a ceasefire in Gaza, that is, a ceasefire, providing the largest amount of aid,” he told the Egyptian Police Academy.

Egyptian President Abdulfattah al-Sisi at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. November 11, 2023. Courtesy via Saudi Press Agency/Reuters/File

Sisi also warned about its dangers Israeli attack on RafahOn the border of Egypt.

“Five months is too long for this much violence. “We are making every honest and loyal effort to reach a ceasefire in the Strip to protect our families in Gaza, especially innocent civilians,” he said.

A A man around 50 years old was seriously injured This Thursday a terrorist attack with knife In a commercial area at the intersection of beet kama,

The victim was taken by doctors to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba critical condition,

Another man, a 65-year-old man, also sustained minor injuries. According to channel 12He was treated by doctors at the scene.

Israeli troops work at the site of an attack in a commercial area of ​​Beit Kama in southern Israel on March 14, 2024. Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rollins

police said was a terrorist “neutralize”, he was identified shin bet (Israel Intelligence Service) AS Fadi Abu Altayef22 years old, resident Israeli citizen relief and basically from Gaza Strip,

His mother is from the Bedouin town of Rahat, and his father is from the Gaza Strip. Both currently live in Gaza, according to israel time,

According to police, Abu Altayef grew up in the Gaza Strip until the age of 18 and obtained Israeli nationality in 2019 after marriage.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)