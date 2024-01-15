What does La La Land mean? Why is the film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling called so? – Cinema News

Do you know what the title of Damien Chazelle’s famous feature film actually refers to?

SPOILERS – Warning, the article below reveals potential spoilers. If you do not wish to know its contents, please do not read what follows…

Between Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, including Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs, Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting, and Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, there are a number of feature films whose titles always make sense at first glance. Do not come in. Glimpse.

Whether mysterious, mystical or allegorical, these titles sometimes deserve a little decryption. Perhaps this is the case, at least for those who do not yet know the origin of this expression from the 2017 film La La Land directed by Damien Chazelle.

Already considered a classic of musical comedy, this (un)enchanted romance between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, whose memorable final sequence impressed many viewers, certainly has a sweet and catchy title, but Which might probably raise a question or two. ,

What does the phrase “La La Land” really mean?

You probably already know this, but this English expression has a double meaning. Indeed, it first of all directly echoes the location where the events of the film take place, i.e. Los Angeles and more precisely Hollywood (a mecca of cinema that we sometimes call La La Land).

But it also refers to its conclusion!



snd



double meaning

As a reminder, Chazelle’s film tells the love story between Mia, a barista in the Warner Studios cafeteria, who dreams of becoming an actress, and Sébastien, who aspires to a career in jazz. After true love at first sight and sky-high romance, both the lovers part ways to pursue their respective careers. When their paths meet again by chance at the end of the film, an imaginary reality in which they will continue to experience perfect love together flashes cruelly before their eyes.

However, the expression “living in la-la land” refers to exactly this. According to cambridge dictionaryThis formula literally expresses the fact that “To think that things that are completely impossible can happen is not to understand things as they are.”

Do you have any other interpretation of this title?

(Again) Discover All the Hidden Details of “La La Land”…