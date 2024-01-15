Final Mexico vs United States live result

mexican team Jaime Lozano is preparing to win his second title this Sunday as he faces usa in the finals of CONCACAF Nations League.

Mexican team advances to duel for title League of Nations defeated Panama clearly (3–0) with scores from Edson Álvarez, Julián Quiñones, who made his debut as a scorer on the Mexican national team, and Orbelín Pineda.

United States national teamThe two-time Nations League champions will look to maintain dominance over Mexico and win their third tournament title at Concacaf.

Let’s remember that between the last five confrontations United States and Mexico, team of greg berhalter They have won three times and the remaining two matches have ended in draws.





Mexico The United States will face the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final this Sunday, March 24, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will start at:

Eastern United States: 9:15 pm

United States Center: 20:15

US Pacific: 18:15

In the United States, the match can be watched live via TUDN.com, Univision, Univision Now, TUDN USA, the TUDN app, and Paramount+, while in Mexico it can be seen on TUDN and TV Azteca.

Mexico vs United States, live minute by minute