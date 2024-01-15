What if the franchise moved into the supernatural? An actor replied!

The past few months haven’t been easy for the Scream franchise: Melissa Barrera’s firing, Jenna Ortega’s departure… then the return of Neve Campbell! It’s been just a week since she announced she was reprising the role of Sidney Prescott In scream 7.

At the moment, we do not know what this seventh creation will contain. But some wonder if Scream will ever add a supernatural twist to its story. When asked about this topic by Comicbook.com, Skeet Ulrich, One of the symbolic actors of the saga gives his opinion.

This is a very bad idea…

what if it happened Ghost in scream? What if Stuart Machar and Billy Loomis came back from the dead and sowed the seeds of death again? As reported by Screen Rant, Skeet Ulrich, who plays Billy Loomis, clearly said that it was Very bad idea. The actor believes that adding supernatural elements would distort the franchise as a whole. In fact, according to him, the strength of Scream is that each story is based on reality. Changing it would upset everyone, including the fans.

“(…) I think (fans) are interested in the fact that (the killer) could be their neighbor. (…) I think if you go outside of what’s possible and plausible in most people’s minds, you lose a big part of that target audience, so I don’t know if that’s necessarily the case. There is one direction in which (producers) can avoid this. They can get away with a lot of things, but I don’t know about that. ,

Scream 7 and the return of Neve Campbell

While waiting to learn more about Scream 7, fans can console themselves with the departure of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega The return of Neve Campbell. They announced the good news on Instagram, revealing the return of Kevin Williamson as screenwriter and director!

As a reminder, it was Williamson who wrote the scripts for Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997) and Scream 4 (2011). All three are considered the best installments of the franchise. The fact that he’s writing and directing the seventh film promises a return to basics Sidney Prescott vs. Ghostface. Who will hide behind the scary mask this time? Can’t wait for Scream 7 to find out!