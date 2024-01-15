What is known (and what not) about the Princess of Wales’s cancer.

The announcement that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is undergoing treatment for cancer has shocked a nation that has been wondering about her condition and has removed many of the doubts that existed about her health, although it Also leaves some questions.

This is what is known so far (and what not) about the illness of the wife of William, heir to the British Crown.

Disease

Kate Middleton (Catherine) has cancer. Or at least he has it. The princess’ message in a video made it clear that after surgery on January 16, tests showed “there was cancer” and doctors recommended she undergo “preventive chemotherapy.”

Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Princes of Wales – firmly says it will not disclose private medical information about the Princess, and asks that no speculation be made about what type of cancer she had or what stage it was at. Should go.

“I’m doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal,” Middleton said in her message.

treatment

Chemotherapy began “in late February”, according to Kensington’s spokesperson, who said the princess is “on the road to recovery.”

The treatment, which will take place at an undisclosed location, will continue until doctors consider it and the schedule will not be made public.

“In choosing medical care providers for the Princess, her medical team took into account a number of factors. These included which specialists were best suited for her illness, and the potential impact on other patients or resources (… ), and the privacy and security of His Royal Highness,” the spokesperson said.

many times

William’s sudden absence from a church service at Windsor attended by his godfather, Constantine of Greece, which was attributed only to “personal reasons” at the time, was due to Middleton having recently received a diagnosis. That was 27th February.

Today it is also known that she and Guillermo wanted to wait to make it public until they felt it was the best fit for their family.

In particular, they understood that this moment, when their three children (George, Carlotta and Louis) had already begun their Easter holidays, was the most appropriate to spread the word about the Princess’s illness.

First they waited for Middleton to accept the diagnosis and recover from the operation, and then they focused on how to break the news to their children in the best way.

public agenda

Kensington Palace will inform the Princess of Wales about her return to public engagements “at the appropriate time.”

“The Princess will return to her public duties when her medical team clears her. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” the spokesperson said.

Just because you are able to attend a one-time event at the beginning of your treatment will not mean you are able to return to normal public activity.

Prince William

Middleton highlights in the video the “great source of comfort and peace” that being with her husband Guillermo has given her.

The circle of rumors sparked by Middleton’s absence often focused on the couple’s alleged marital problems, and Kensington admits it has been a very difficult time for the family.

Despite this, Guillermo is very grateful for the people’s response and continues to focus on his wife and children, while trying to combine it with his commitments as heir to the Crown, especially during the time when his The father, King Charles III, also remains. On sick leave due to second cancer.

The prince plans to resume his program when children return to school after the Easter holidays.