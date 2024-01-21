What is that fruit and grain smoothie that helps you lose weight without much effort?

Smoothies or natural fruit and vegetable juices They are an ideal choice to add vitamins and nutrients to our health. But besides that, there is one specifically that fulfills this function. Help in losing weight.

“A healthy diet includes eating vegetables every day, and some that are low in calories and plenty of Minerals, Fiber and Vitamins“, summarizes Medline PlusUnited States National Library of Medicine.

And he specifies that “numerous studies have shown that they are extremely healthy and recommend “3 to 5 glasses every day.”

Furthermore, “they cooperate reduce weightSince they help increase a person’s feeling of satiety,” adds the same source.

still, You should always consult a doctor or nutritionist For the best diagnosis and recommendation, before making decisions about health.

And among the many natural combinations that may occur, a preparation Strawberry Smoothie with Morning Oats Which is also beneficial for metabolism.

Benefits of oats for body and weight loss

Oatmeal is a grain that contains betaglucansA type of fiber that provides viscosity and is already in the stomach and intestine, promoting satiety signals, stretches.

Oatmeal is a type of fiber-rich grain that promotes satiety.

A convenient snack can delayed appetite Mid-morning and thus reach lunch time without any breakfast.

Similarly, according to a Norwegian study reported on the Body & Mind site, oatmeal acts as a prebiotic for the gut, and by working on the state of the flora it may improve some symptoms of stomach upset and inflammation. Is.

“The porridge is full soluble fiber, which is a type of food that allows more water to remain in the stool,” he says Kristen Smith Bariatric Surgery Coordinator for Health Portal of India Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

And he adds: “This makes them softer and larger and, ultimately, easier to take out, Helping eliminate bloating caused by stool retention,

Properties of strawberries for weight loss

Strawberries or strawberries contain many minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, manganese and silicon, as well as vitamins C, K and folic acid, Ingredients that may help support the bone and muscle systems, and tissue recovery and healing.

Strawberries contain many minerals. Photo: Pexels.

He explains, “Manganese helps with normal energy metabolism, maintenance of bones under normal conditions or protecting cells against oxidative damage.” manuel moninoDietitians and Nutritionists at the University of the Basque Country, on the website of Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,

It also has the ability to make feeling fullwho contributesreduce appetite If you are worried about sweet cravings.

For example, they spread health media, because excess glucose can promote overweight, obesity and liver disorders.

This smoothie induces satiety and helps you lose weight. Photo: Freepik

Therefore, consuming strawberry and oat smoothie is a positive thing for good digestion, it can also reduce cholesterol.

How to prepare Strawberry and Oat Smoothie for weight loss

Dietician, Nutritionist and Food Technologist, Monica Acha On his YouTube channel, ‘Simple Blending’, he provides step by step information for preparation:

1 cup fresh strawberries, washed and cut into pieces

1 cup almond milk or vegetable milk of your choice

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp honey (optional)

Oatmeal and strawberry smoothie for weight loss.

Put all the ingredients in a blender and process them.

The mixture should be smooth and creamy.