What is the price of gold and silver coins today Monday, January 22 – Teach me about science

This is the price of gold and silver coins today, Monday 22 January.

Apparently, the buying and selling price of Mexican gold and silver coins began today, Monday, January 22, without any significant changes, remaining the same as the previous day. So that you can verify this and take it into account for your investment, we invite you to continue reading this article and find out the value of these pieces in the tables below.

In general, it is normal for the buying and selling price of Mexican gold and silver coins to have some modification daily, as it is subject to various market movements, such as the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar, as well as the exchange rate itself. The price of these precious metals varies internationally. For this reason, when investing in these pieces it is essential to know how this valuation changes daily according to the different distributors.

Regarding the latter, the Bank of Mexico clarifies that all the institutions authorized for the purchase and sale of these pieces are primarily financial, these are:

Azteca Bank

banorte

banaregio

BBVA-Bancomer

Sibanco, SA

mexican mint

MIDE Interactive Museum of Economics

Ecological Solutions in Metals, S.A. de C.V.

Monedas Briggs SA de CV

Bank of Mexico (Banxico). There are some numismatic products which are distributed only by this institution.

Therefore, to make it easier for you to be aware of how the price of buying and selling Mexican gold and silver coins varies and thus be able to make decisions about what activities to do with this asset. Yes, we share it in Teach Me About Science. Information with you every day. Thus the price of these pieces today is as follows:

Azteca Bank

The official portal of Banco Azteca indicates that this banking institution only sells the Plata Libertad fragment, whose value at the last update of this asset to date is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) silver liberty ounce $400.00 $500.00

banorte

Metal price indicators on the official Banort portal indicate that they sell and buy these pieces, whose price in the latest update is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) Aztec (20 peso gold) $14,000.00 $19,900.00 Hidalgo (10 peso gold) $7,000.00 $9,950.00 1/2 hidalgo (5 gold pesos) $3,500.00 $4,975.00 1/4 hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos) $1,750.00 $2,488.00 1/5 hidalgo (2 gold pesos) $1,400.00 $1,990.00 Shatabdi (50 gold pesos) $37,500.00 $48,000.00 silver liberty ounce $300.00 $500.00

banaregio

The Banregio Banking Institution indicates on its official currency and metals portal that only the following pieces are available for sale with value:

Part Sale Only (MXN) ounce of silver $511.00 Century $46,993.00

BBVA Bancomer

Financial information from BBVA Bancomer shows the following indicators for purchases and sales of metals:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) gold liberty ounce $33,200.00 $37,800.00 silver liberty ounce $405.00 $545.00 Century $40,250.00 $46,300.00

*The prices presented here are indicative, as they are subject to constant market movements and even geographical region.