What is this series with Kate Winslet worth?

Kate Winslet is notable in the Mare of Easttown series. -Credit: HBO

lFar away from the world of colorful and eventful series that it has accustomed us to, M6 goes counter-programming by releasing in prime time this evening mare of easttown, a seven-episode miniseries, produced by HBO and widely acclaimed by critics. Here, the heroine, who gives her first name to the series’ title, is a policeman scarred by life, who confronts the disappearance of a young woman just a short distance away, in the small rural town of Easttown, Pennsylvania. From Philadelphia. Kate Winslet finds herself in a powerful and ambiguous role, in which the Oscar-winning British actress once again reveals herself brilliantly.

When HBO launches in 2021 mare of easttownIt’s been ten years since Kate Winslet was last on the small screen, with her last television role coming in 2011. Mildred Pierce, Todd Haynes miniseries for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Light years away from the corset-wearing characters she has accompanied throughout her distinguished career, the English actress here wears the shapeless sweater of Mare Sheehan, a ruthless detective stationed in Easttown. As the title suggests, Mare is a central figure in this small community that is home to America’s forgotten working classes.

Former high school basketball star, divorced mother and over-the-top police officer, mother