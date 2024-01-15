Dorlan Pabón leaves Atlético Nacional

End of an era in national athletic, This Monday, March 4, Dorlan Pabon Antioquia announced his departure from the team. Through a video published on social networks, the same footballer announced this news.

,His punch, his goals, his leadership, his drive, the titles, his love of the shirt. Today we say goodbye to Green, but he will always be one of our idols! Thank you very much, dear Memo!the green team wrote on their X account, formerly known as Twitter.

For his part, the Antioquia scorer said: “For me it has been a very good team. This is the best thing that could have happened in my life in my career. “Playing for the biggest team in the country, winning titles, being an icon, it represents you a lot.” Check it out here:

Dorlan recalled the league title in 2022 against Deportes Tolima and the 2023 Superluga against Deportivo Pereira as the most important moments of his return to the Antioquia team. ,They are one of the best games we have played“, he said. On the other hand, he lost the league final with Millonarios (2023) “The biggest sadness I ever felt in football,

Ultimately he assured Atanasio Girardot is “a crazy thing” Because he sees it as “the home of victory, defeat and sorrow”. ,It’s an incredible thing when he wears the green and white, and when the whole stadium chants your name, it gives you goosebumps.,

Although he assured that decisions are being taken Taking a step aside “wasn’t easy”He also acknowledged that it is “part of life and football.” Pabón ended his second spell at Nacional, despite the fact that he had four months left on his contract., Tough loss for team led by pablo repetto The Colombian league is facing.

Dorlan Pabón arriving at Atlético Nacional in 2010coming from Envigado, He remained there until the 2012 season, when he managed to make the jump to European football with the help of Italian Parma, He was abroad until mid-2021, during which period his return to the Antioquia team was agreed.

As of 2024, he has played a total of 202 games in which he scored. 71 goals, making him the seventh highest goalscorer in the history of the organization, and participated 36 times. They won five titles, including the 2011 and 2022 league titles.

Although nothing is clear about what will happen in 36-year-old Dorlan’s sports career On the radar of Envigado and Once Caldas, Exactly about this last team, coach Hernan Dario Herrera recognized in snail radio He I would like to sign him with Jephson Duke and Giovani Moreno,

“I was talking to him (Jio). I would also like to bring in Dorlan and Jefferson Duke. Well, I am already talking to him, but it is really difficult for him to come here at eleven o’clock. I would love to have those three with me at Once Caldas… anyone with them can take the team forward And this could go much further,” the strategist said.