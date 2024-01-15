Pixels get one of the Galaxy S24’s best features

Google has launched a A splash of news for Pixel, The technology giant has introduced a series of updates so that the devices become integrated into your lifestyle. Among all these there is one that allows Search the web without changing appsAs on the Galaxy S24.

Surround to search option (circle to find) started a few weeks ago with the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S24. this feature Relying on artificial intelligence to search the internet Without opening Google app. Simply draw a circle over an image or text and Generative AI will provide the answer.

Although Surround Two Search was launched with a focus on smartphones premium price Like Galaxy S24, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google decided to open it up for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Previous generation mobile phones will receive the new search function through an update. to activate it You need to press and hold the Pixel’s Home button or navigation bar And afterward, draw a circle or line around an image, text, or video.

The circle to search is similar to Google Lens, except it’s not limited to the camera. When activated, a menu will open in which You can drag or touch an object on the screen to find it on the web. Google’s artificial intelligence will do its best to recognize this and present the results on the screen that slides in from the bottom edge.

One of the most special features of this option is that It is used inside any application. For example, if you browse Instagram and see a picture of an object you like, it will be easy to identify it.

The Pixel also gets improvements to photos and connected devices

Another feature that debuted in the most recent update is support for HDR on Instagram. If you have a Pixel and you like to capture and share photos or videos on meta social networks, you can increase the quality level. Reels support 10-bit HDR videoWhile feed photos are compatible ultra hdrAndroid 14’s new image format.

One advantage of Ultra HDR is that it is built on the JPEG format, making it backward compatible. This means that older devices will display photos in SDR, while those with HDR screens will display the content in its full glory. Ultra HDR is one of the most interesting features in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The list of new features is complete An easy feature to connect your accessories On a new device. Google will store information about your Bluetooth headphones or any other devices in your user account, so if you buy a new smartphone you can reactivate them from the “Connected Devices” screen within Settings.

also added Option to share a part of the screen During a video call. When you stream, record, or give a presentation, only one app will display instead of the entire screen. The feature will be available on Pixel 5a and higher models, as well as the Pixel tablet and Pixel Fold.

