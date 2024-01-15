What percentage of battery should a cell phone be charged to make it last longer?

Nowadays, it is essential to have a good mobile device equipped with all the necessary features to perform daily tasks, but, in addition to the latest technological advances, a good battery is also essential and, if you want to take care of it, this is the percentage which The cell phone must be connected to recharge.

On more than one occasion it has happened that users need to make an urgent call, quickly send a message or take a photo, but the battery percentage stops them, because it is too low and they have to charge the cell phone. Will be required.

Cell phone batteries usually drain due to prolonged use. However, they can improve performance by charging the device at a specific percentage.

What percentage of charge should your cell phone have to make the battery last longer?

The dream of all users who have a cell phone is that it takes time for the battery to reduce its percentage. Although there are devices that have a good battery, sooner or later it will drain and you will have to connect the device to power.

Normally, when they charge the cell phone they wait for it to reach 100%, although this can be a negative for the cell phone. According to Movistar, the device’s battery has a useful life of between three and five years, meaning it lasts between 500 and 1000 charge cycles.

One of the things that degrades a cell phone battery is the charging cycle, and with it comes the question of what percentage you should charge the phone to so that the battery lasts a long time.