What should you eat before exercising? experts say

Starting the year with a desire to exercise is something that should not be missed. But a common question arises among fitness enthusiasts: Should I eat before exercising? Nutrition and health experts have continually debated this issue, providing valuable advice for those looking to optimize their athletic performance and maintain an effective exercise routine.

It is very common to be curious whether eating before exercise will make us more active or whether we will feel too full for training. The consensus of experts is this Yes, we should eat before exercising, but there are some things to keep in mind Like how long ago, what food, how much, etc.

Eating before exercise provides the body with the energy needed to perform physical activities efficiently. It is ideal to consume in balanced quantities two to three hours beforeMauro S. Maietta, district fitness manager for Crunch Fitness, told CBS News.

The portal notes that eating a full meal a few hours before a workout, or eating a smaller meal or snack closer to a workout, is also in line with recommendations from groups like the Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic.

“If you can’t eat a full meal, eat a small snack 30 minutes to an hour before exercising.”says Maietta. “Aim for a combination of carbohydrates and protein, such as a banana with peanut butter or a protein shake.”

Training with additional weights will be important in increasing your muscles and therefore your weight.

The important thing is to listen to your body about how it feels about your last meal. The best time will depend on how your body digests the food. “Experiment and see what time period works best for your body,” advises the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

If your time is running out and If you only have 5 to 10 minutes before training, “eat a fruit like an apple or banana.”The American Heart Association website recommends.

The reason behind these recommendations is related to the need to provide the body with adequate nutrients to maintain energy during exercise and prevent problems such as hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels) and premature fatigue, which results in fatigue, dizziness. There may be more weakness. Eating properly helps prevent these symptoms and maintain concentration and strength during exercise.

Carbohydrates are the main source of fuel during exercise, and can help maintain adequate blood sugar levels before meals. Eating foods like whole grains, fruits, whole wheat bread or pasta before exercise will keep energy levels stable.

For sustained energy, Maietta also recommends incorporating some lean protein like chicken or tofu and healthy fats like avocado or nuts. Including moderate amounts of protein in your diet before exercise can help repair muscles and provide an additional source of energy.

Protein overload and limiting saturated fat intake before exercise may be beneficial, as fat takes longer to digest. They can cause stomach upset during physical activity. Furthermore, “they remove the oxygen and blood that provide energy to the muscles”.The American Heart Association says.

Another tip is to avoid large, heavy meals immediately after exercising, especially high in fiber and fat, as this can cause discomfort and is the first thing to be reabsorbed.

And about hydration? It is essential to stay well hydrated before exercising. Drinking enough water before physical activity helps prevent dehydration and maintain optimal performance. “Drink water to stay hydrated throughout the day,” says Maietta. “Dehydration can lead to fatigue and decreased performance.”

Rehydration after exercise is essential to replace lost fluids. For very intense and long workouts, Maietta recommends drinking a sports drink with electrolytes to replenish sodium, potassium and other minerals, but “be sure to check the sugar content, as some sports drinks on the market contain sugar.” The quantity is greater.”

Summary, Nutrition before exercise is viewed by experts as a fundamental strategy to maximize the benefits of physical activityImprove performance and ensure a more effective training experience.