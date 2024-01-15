What time will it be played, lineup, prediction, channel and where to watch today’s game

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool match live today FA Cup quarter-finals from Old Trafford via ESPN and Star Plus

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star Plus for Latin America.

liverpool vs. Manchester United through to the FA Cup quarter-finals Libero/Composition | Photo: Libero/Rachna

Manchester United vs Liverpool quarter-final live broadcast today, Sunday, March 17 FA Cup 2023-24, From 10:30 am (Peru time). Old Trafford Stadium Via ESPN and Star Plus, libero.pay It will keep you informed of commitment events, such as goals and best games.

Manchester United vs Liverpool live on FA Cup: match broadcast Replacement by Núñez, Salah almost scored for Liverpool. The ball passed close. 3′ Kelleher made a brilliant save. Kelleher made an excellent save after a strong shot from Rashford. Vigilant goalkeeper to protect his team. Bruno Fernandes explains that we have already experienced this exciting match between Liverpool vs United. United has shared an emotional video United shared an emotional video on their social networks. players train on the field Everything is getting ready to experience this exciting match between United vs Liverpool. manchester united lineup Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, McTominay, Manu, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford and Hjolund. This is Klopp’s eleven: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, McAllister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz and Nunez. probable liverpool lineup Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; McAllister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz. probable manchester united lineup Andre Onana; Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Enrique Casemiro, Kobi Manu; Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford Liverpool are already at Old Trafford The Theater of Dreams will raise the curtain to delight football fans with a drama where good play is guaranteed. Liverpool are already at Old Trafford. Where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool? The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star Plus for Latin America. What time will Manchester United vs Liverpool be played? The match between Manchester United vs Liverpool in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador will start at 10:30 AM; from Bolivia and Venezuela at 11:30 am and from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil at 12:30 pm. Welcome to Manchester United vs Liverpool coverage! Manchester United and Liverpool face off for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. Follow live on libero.pay. All information about this exciting match.

united and liverpool They face one of the most fascinating duels in the quarter-finals of one of the most important tournaments in English football. In the last match, when they met in the Premier League, they were tied 0-0, but fans around the world are aspiring for an unprecedented match based on the current talent of both the institutions.

Under Eric ten Hag they reached the final after beating their Everton counterparts 2–0 Premier League, for its part, liverpool Jurgen Klopp came in after a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

match took place between manchester united and liverpoolValid for the quarter finals of fa cupWill be played at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday 17 March.

