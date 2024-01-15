What Does White Horse Austin Butler’s Buck See in the Masters of the Air Finale Mean

This article contains spoilers for Masters of the Air.





Summary Buck’s encounter with the white horse may be a symbol of war and death, pointing to the destruction of humanity during World War II.

The scene of the white horse serves as a foreshadowing of the end of the war, symbolizing change and peace for Buck.

The horse represents the consequences following an escape from German custody, showing how war can change relationships and men.



During Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven’s POW escape in the ninth episode lord of air, he encounters a strange vision of a wounded, white horse, which, upon reflection, could be a major symbol in the final episodes of the war drama. Buck’s white horse scene is a moment of peace before and after some really intense scenarios. Kleven, along with friend Georg Niethammer and another POW, have just escaped from German custody, risking their lives to escape, and in the very next scene, they face danger again at the hands of a young German officer. have to do it.

Buck sees the white horse shortly after the German soldiers pass through a nearby road. Buck, George and the POW hide in a patch of grass by the side of the road, waiting for it to clear so they can cross, however, they Stopped by this white horse, Although there is blood on the animal’s neck, it is not feeling pain. If anything, it looks cool because it stars Buck Kleven. Although the horse may seem like a strange and random addition to the episode, it is actually adds a lot of symbolism To masters of the wind ending.





Connected “Captain Marvel”: Masters of the Air reference explained (nothing to do with Marvel Comics) Major Rosenthal name-dropped Captain Marvel during Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air episode 8, but he wasn’t referencing the Marvel Comics superhero.





The white horse in Masters of the Air could be a symbol of war and death

One of the most obvious interpretations of the white horse is that it is a symbol of war and death. Generally, both war and death can be represented by horses due to the concept of four horsemen of the apocalypse, In particular, there is war and death as well as famine and conquest.

The four horsemen of the apocalypse symbolize the ways in which war destroys not only the land, but humanity as well.



In the event of World War II, it would make sense that this symbol would appear as All four horsemen are involved in the battle.

Also, the horse is a The bad omen makes sense considering the scenes that come before and after, Cleven was able to avoid being taken prisoner of war, but only after his friend John Egan gave up his chances of escape. This probably makes Kleven feel guilty. Additionally, after the horse appears, Georg Niethammer is shot by a German soldier and almost kills him before Kleven realizes that he is just a child. this type of horse An acknowledgment of how war can tear apart relationships. And turn good people into something evil and unknown.

This idea is also brought out in the episode through a quote from Friedrich Nietzsche: ”

“One who fights demons must be careful lest he becomes a demon.”



The deer seeing the white horse probably symbolizes the end of the war

However, the white horse may not be bad at all. Despite what happens in and around the horse scene, the horse may actually be a piece of calm before the storm. In many mythologies, White horses symbolize change and good luck, It is noteworthy that its white color is also a symbol of purity and peace. Therefore, the white horse could be a sign for Buck The war and its suffering will soon end, Instead of an omen of coming conflicts, the white horse may be masters of the wind Way to signal the beginning of the end.

lord of air mold Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Nikolai Kinski, Stephen Campbell Moore, Sawyer Spielberg, Isabel May, Anthony Boyle release date 26 January 2024 season’s 1 Writers John Shiban, John Orloff director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Timothy Van Patten where to see apple tv+



