San Marcos 2024 Entrance Exam LIVE: Today is the Medicine Entrance Exam

Rector Jerry Ramon indicated that security measures had been taken to the extreme for the development of the entrance examination this year. , rtv san marcos

Rector of National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) He indicated that for the 2024 entrance exams, security measures have been taken to the extreme to guarantee the proper development of activities. “We are counting on the support Police And the Prosecutor’s Office. We want the mafia to disappear forever, which damages the image of San Marcos and causes harm to students by snatching away vacancies from them,” commented the highest university authority.