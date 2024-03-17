San Marcos 2024 Entrance Exam LIVE: Today is the Medicine Entrance Exam

This weekend, the Dean of America opened its doors to thousands of students to bid for a vacancy. This Sunday, those evaluated will try to reach one of the most difficult careers of said university.
San Marcos entrance exam for human medicine career begins
At 10:00 am and following each year’s established protocol, the alarm sounds which marks the beginning of the entrance examination. For a duration of 3 hours, more than 4,000 students will be in charge of solving more than 100 questions to access 88 vacancies for the career. human medicine of this year 2024-II. The completion of this examination is scheduled at 1:00 pm.
“We want the mafia to disappear from the entrance exams,” explains Jerry Ramon, rector of San Marcos.
Rector of National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) He indicated that for the 2024 entrance exams, security measures have been taken to the extreme to guarantee the proper development of activities. “We are counting on the support Police And the Prosecutor’s Office. We want the mafia to disappear forever, which damages the image of San Marcos and causes harm to students by snatching away vacancies from them,” commented the highest university authority.
Identity verification and even checking of shoes and ears to avoid cheating in entrance exams
More than 4,000 applicants who aspired to one of 88 vacancies in the human medicine career were subjected to various identity checks and other reviews to avoid potential criminal acts occurring during the examination. For this reason, the agents of prosecutor’s officeThe PNP And other security personnel at the institute searched for possible microphones or other devices in students’ ears and even sneakers.
The rector of San Marcos, Jerry Ramón, and his unique greeting to applicants: “They are vulnerable”
During previous activities for the performance of entrance examinations, the Rector of the University made now traditional visits to the classrooms of applicants for the degree programme. Human medicine. During his speech, Rector Jerry Ramon questioned the energy of the students, saying that “it is time for them to wake up” and wished them all the best.
This is how the police went to close the entrance of the entrance exam
After admission it’s time for the entrance exam for careers human medicineA group of police officers head towards the outskirts University City To install the corresponding door closer. Exam will start at 10:00 am
The doors are closed for admission to the San Marcos Entrance Exam
After 8:30 am on Sunday, March 17, officials and security personnel closed the entrances to University City to continue the procedures for the entrance examinations, which were to begin at approximately 10:00 am.
What if I am not able to arrive on time for the 2024-II Entrance Exam?
The Entrance Examination Regulations 2024-II establish that an applicant who does not arrive at the indicated time or who does not arrive on the day of the test will not be refunded the money paid for registration.
The doors to take the San Marcos Entrance Exam will close at 8:30 am
The time is getting closer for the doors of the entrance examination to be closed for young people applying to the Human Medicine field of San Marcos. On previous occasions, situations have been recorded in which students have done the unthinkable to arrive on time to take their exams.
What are the most frequently committed offenses during the San Marcos Entrance Exam?
As detailed by authorities such as the Comptroller’s Office PNP And this prosecutor’s officeDuring these entrance examinations, crimes committed by various applicants seeking the vacancy National University of San Marcos There is identity theft or fraud. For this reason, not only controllers, notaries and ombudsmen have been arranged, but also high-tech intelligence police experts and agents. Public Ministry.
Crime Prevention Prosecutor’s Office comes to UNMSM exam
after opening the doors of Dean University of America, It was decided that security protocols would be doubled. Arrangements have been made for the presence of hi-tech intelligence police in the area. Similarly, members of National Prosecutor’s Office Crime prevention area personnel were also on site to prevent criminal acts.